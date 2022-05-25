George Galloway sues Twitter in Ireland over ‘Russia-affiliated’ badge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Galloway sues Twitter in Ireland over ‘Russia-affiliated’ badge

By Andy Philip
May 25 2022, 4.13pm
George Galloway objects to the Russian state affiliated media tag

Dundee-born firebrand politician George Galloway has started legal action against Twitter for slapping a disclaimer on his social media account linking him to Russian state media.

The former MP lodged High Court papers in Dublin, according to the Irish Times.

His lawyer reportedly chose the jurisdiction because it is where data controls for EU and UK Twitter accounts are said to be held.

Mr Galloway was furious when the label appeared on his Twitter in April.

“I am not ‘Russia state affiliated media’,” he complained.

“I work for NO #Russian media. I have 400,000 followers. I’m the leader of a British political party and spent nearly 30 years in the British parliament.

“If you do not remove this designation I will take legal action.”

RT and Sputnik

On May 25, he retweeted reports of the High Court action launched in the Irish capital.

Mr Galloway has been a contributor for RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which recently had its licence revoked in the UK by regulator Ofcom.

He presented The Mother of All Talk Shows on the Russian-owned Radio Sputnik channel since 2019.

George Galloway courting votes in the Holyrood 2021 election.

He also presented ‘Sputnik: Orbiting the world with George Galloway’ each week with his wife Gayatri on the Kremlin-linked RT.

On Wednesday, his social media feed contained multiple retweets of a Russian embassy account.

In one Tweet about the High Court action, he tagged in Elon Musk, who is taking over the social media platform.

On a recent YouTube programme, Mr Galloway said he no longer presents “anything” on RT and Sputnik.

He has since called the badging as a “daily stab to the heart of who and what I am”.

