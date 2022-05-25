‘Embarrassing snub’ for SNP’s Pete Wishart as Sturgeon declines Westminster invite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Embarrassing snub’ for SNP’s Pete Wishart as Sturgeon declines Westminster invite

Nicola Sturgeon turned down an invite to speak at Pete Wishart’s Westminster committee in what was branded an “embarrassing” snub for the Perthshire SNP MP.
By Justin Bowie
May 25 2022, 5.01pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The veteran nationalist had wanted the first minister to make an appearance but Ms Sturgeon said she’s too busy.

Mr Wishart said he was surprised by the six-month time it took for the refusal, and hopes the SNP leader will reconsider.

The SNP’s political rivals accused the first minister of dodging scrutiny.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie said: “This dismissive reply is an embarrassing snub for Pete Wishart, but it betrays a much more serious problem at the heart of this government.

“This contempt for Parliamentary scrutiny is consistent with the attitude the First Minister has shown towards Holyrood for years.

Deputy leader of Scottish Labour Jackie Baillie MSP.

“At every opportunity this arrogant and out-of-touch SNP government will seek to dodge accountability and continue operating under a veil of secrecy.”

Ms Sturgeon insisted she was instead accountable to Holyrood, despite Mark Drakeford speaking at the Welsh Affairs committee twice since this parliament first sat.

Tory MP Andrew Bowie, who also sits on the committee, said he could “see no reason” for the SNP leader not to attend.

He said: “I know the first minister is a busy person but it’s very disappointing that she took so long to respond to the initial invitation, then declined to appear before the committee.

“As her SNP colleague and committee chairman Pete Wishart pointed out, there are clear overlaps in responsibilities between the UK and Scottish parliaments.

Andrew Bowie MP.

“Rather than it being just an issue of courtesy, I think it would be informative and helpful for both parties if Nicola Sturgeon appeared.

“If Wales’ First Minister can find the time to appear before the Welsh Affairs Committee, I see no reason why Scotland’s one can’t do the same at our committee.”

Mr Wishart confirmed his group had first invited Ms Sturgeon to appear in November.

He was “surprised” that a response from the first minister had not come sooner.

The SNP MP said the committee regularly discussed matters important to Scotland and urged his party leader to “reconsider her decision”.

Earlier this year MPs quizzed energy bosses on the impact of Storm Arwen.

‘It would have been helpful’

Mr Wishart said: “Our committee is focussed on reports and inquiries that are relevant to the people of Scotland, and it would have been helpful to have explored the issues with the first minister.

“In this Parliament we have had inquiries and reports on universities, renewable energy and public sector broadcasting issues that cut across responsibilities of both Parliaments.

“The invitation remains open to the first minister and we hope that some time in the future she may be in a position to reconsider her decision.”

‘There’s no obligation’

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Wishart said he understood why the first minister had been unable to attend – but hopes she may speak to the committee in future.

He said: “It’s really up to the first minister. There’s no obligation.”

In a letter to MPs on the committee, Ms Sturgeon said she had appeared at Holyrood’s convenors’ committee earlier this year.

She said: “Unfortunately due to my responsibilities and range of commitments I will have to decline the invitation.

