Forfar skiff is ship-shape as community rowing project powers on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar skiff is ship-shape as community rowing project powers on

By Graham Brown
May 25 2022, 5.01pm
The hull of the skiff is turned for the interior to be fitted. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
The hull of the skiff is turned for the interior to be fitted. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Forfar Rotary Club’s community skiff is rapidly taking shape in a shed beside the town’s loch.

The joint venture involves Rotarians, the local Men’s Shed and Forfar Sailing Club.

And progress on the 22-foot, four-oared wooden boat has been so impressive that an order for a second skiff kit has now been put in.

Skiff rowing has become a popular pursuit in the UK, with coastal communities leading the way in building the traditional craft.

Forfar skiff
All hands on deck as the team turn the skiff hull. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The design was commissioned by Anstruther’s Scottish Fisheries Museum in 2009 for use in the Scottish Coastal Rowing project.

Each skiff has a crew of four and a coxswain.

Tribute to Greg

Forfar’s first boat is to be named in honour of town businessman Greg Luckhurst, who passed away last year at the age of 45.

The popular plumber’s family made a substantial donation towards the purchase of the skiff kit.

Hundreds of man hours have already been spent building the boat in a shed at Strathmore Cricket Club.

And the project has passed a major milestone with the completion of the wooden hull.

Forfar Rotary
Rotarian Gordon Peterkin with the Forfar skiff. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

It has now been turned over for the work on the inside of the rowing boat to begin.

A Forfar Loch launch is planned towards the end of the summer.

It’s hoped the skiff will be well used by community groups.

And when the second vessel is complete, teams could row against each other on the loch.

Core team call

A call has gone out for potential rowers to get in touch with the skiff-building crew.

Rotarian Tony Walker has brought his expertise as a stalwart of Forfar Sailing Club to the project.

He said: “Skiff rowing is a healthy, social group activity that is becoming more and more popular with more than 300 boats around Scotland.

Skiff rowing
Turning the Forfar skiff. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“Now is the time to pull together the core team to man the skiff.

“We who would like to be involved in the project to run the skiff on Forfar Loch.

“We will need rowers, coxes, admin and maintenance folk.”

Forfar Rotary
Rotary president Tim Hall with the skiff. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The Forfar group hope the core team will get some experience on other club’s boats, probably on the Tay.

Anyone interested should email Tony at ajwalker46@gmail.com

Rotary president Tim Hale said the rising cost of materials had prompted the club to take the plunge in ordering a second skiff kit.

“The kit will be held until the first skiff is completed,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]