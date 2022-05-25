Forfar skiff is ship-shape as community rowing project powers on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Rotary Club’s community skiff is rapidly taking shape in a shed beside the town’s loch.

The joint venture involves Rotarians, the local Men’s Shed and Forfar Sailing Club.

And progress on the 22-foot, four-oared wooden boat has been so impressive that an order for a second skiff kit has now been put in.

Skiff rowing has become a popular pursuit in the UK, with coastal communities leading the way in building the traditional craft.

The design was commissioned by Anstruther’s Scottish Fisheries Museum in 2009 for use in the Scottish Coastal Rowing project.

Each skiff has a crew of four and a coxswain.

Tribute to Greg

Forfar’s first boat is to be named in honour of town businessman Greg Luckhurst, who passed away last year at the age of 45.

The popular plumber’s family made a substantial donation towards the purchase of the skiff kit.

Hundreds of man hours have already been spent building the boat in a shed at Strathmore Cricket Club.

And the project has passed a major milestone with the completion of the wooden hull.

It has now been turned over for the work on the inside of the rowing boat to begin.

A Forfar Loch launch is planned towards the end of the summer.

It’s hoped the skiff will be well used by community groups.

And when the second vessel is complete, teams could row against each other on the loch.

Core team call

A call has gone out for potential rowers to get in touch with the skiff-building crew.

Rotarian Tony Walker has brought his expertise as a stalwart of Forfar Sailing Club to the project.

He said: “Skiff rowing is a healthy, social group activity that is becoming more and more popular with more than 300 boats around Scotland.

“Now is the time to pull together the core team to man the skiff.

“We who would like to be involved in the project to run the skiff on Forfar Loch.

“We will need rowers, coxes, admin and maintenance folk.”

The Forfar group hope the core team will get some experience on other club’s boats, probably on the Tay.

Anyone interested should email Tony at ajwalker46@gmail.com

Rotary president Tim Hale said the rising cost of materials had prompted the club to take the plunge in ordering a second skiff kit.

“The kit will be held until the first skiff is completed,” he said.