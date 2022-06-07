‘Money laundering’ probe bank linked to Inverness-Moscow flight firm The owner of a private jet which controversially flew from Inverness to Moscow despite a Russia flight ban is linked to a bank at the centre of an Estonian money laundering probe, we can reveal. By Calum Ross June 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 7 2022, 11.25am The private jet which took off from Inverness bound for Moscow despite a ban [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Inverness Airport Russia Ukraine More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts June 7 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics June 7 2022 Scottish politics How Scottish Conservative MPs voted and what they said about Boris Johnson June 7 2022 More from The Courier Darvel swoop for Forfar Athletic captain Ross Meechan in five-figure deal Tuesday court round-up — Online gamer neglect charge Premium Content Scottish farming’s greenhouse gas emissions down by 2.9% Kirkcaldy man has recovery truck stolen just two weeks after buying vehicle Beef sector future on the agenda at Huntly farm ‘We want you there making magic happen’: Dundee band The View announce comeback gig