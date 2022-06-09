Tayside health chiefs turn to Canada in cancer recruitment crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just four candidates have been interviewed in two years to fix a recruitment crisis which now leaves NHS Tayside without a single breast cancer consultant.

Health chiefs cast the net as far as Canada following an exodus of staff in the wake of a chemotherapy dosing scandal.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admitted the problem is “clearly not satisfactory” but said efforts to recruit staff are being stepped up.

Responding to concerns at Holyrood, the SNP minister confirmed just four applications from cancer doctors proceeded to interview in the two years leading up to May 31.

“All four were working in the UK but the nationalities of those individuals were British, Australian, Sri Lankan and Singaporean,” he said.

“NHS Tayside remains in ongoing dialogue with two potential overseas appointees who are currently based in Canada but of Indian origin.

“Additionally, one trainee at the centre has recently taken up a full-time post.”

Why is the service in turmoil?

NHS Tayside’s breast cancer service was thrown into turmoil in 2019 when it was revealed around 200 women had been given “lower than standard” doses of a chemotherapy drug to reduce harmful side effects.

A number of reviews commissioned by the Scottish Government found patients were put at a 1-2% increased risk of having their cancer return as a result of the practice.

They also said patients should have been informed of any variation in their care from generally accepted guidelines.

A series of investigations by The Courier uncovered doubts about both of these findings, along with claims of a “cover up” at a senior level.

Every single doctor who accused bosses of throwing them “under the bus” over the row has now left and patients have been forced to travel to other health boards for care.

‘Flawed’

North East MSP Michael Marra said a “flawed” Healthcare Improvement Scotland report is “actually at the core of this recruitment issue”.

“Humza Yousaf says there is a committed team there but the reality is that the last breast cancer oncologist left Dundee two weeks ago,” Mr Marra said.

“There is not breast cancer oncology service in Dundee.

“Patients are having to travel hundreds of miles to access those services.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane, who prompted Mr Yousaf’s response at Holyrood, said the low number of interviews over the past two years shows there has been “reputation damage”.

He added: “Humza Yousaf is already patting himself on the back over these four interviews, but the recruitment crisis in Tayside Cancer Centre is far from over.

“The health secretary must urgently work with the board to fix the department’s ruined reputation and finally deliver the doctors Scots need.”

There are around 150 patients referred to the breast cancer service in Tayside each week. Of those 150, around seven will have to travel for treatment. – Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Mr Yousaf insisted there are “a number of actions” being taken, including more recruitment drives.

“In fact there have been six adverts out this year, a further three revised adverts to come out shortly,” he said.

“What I would say about the breast cancer service, I agree with Michael Marra, it’s not a satisfactory situation. He and I don’t dispute that.

“But just to put some of this into context, there are around 150 patients referred to the breast cancer service in Tayside each week.

“Of those 150, around seven will have to travel for treatment.

“That is clearly not satisfactory – or suboptimal – for the seven people involved but it is important that the vast majority of people who are referred and then go on to get treatment will get treatment in NHS Tayside.”