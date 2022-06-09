Brechin City sign former Peterhead keeper Lenny Wilson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of their Highland League title push with the signing of goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

The 25-year-old stopper joins City after his contract at Peterhead came to an end.

Wilson will be no stranger to the division or Brechin after spending time on loan with Brora Rangers last season.

He played in between the sticks as the Glebe Park side ran out 2-1 winners over Brora in March.

The Aberdeen born keeper spent part of his early career in America with Hartwick Hawks, Michigan Bucks and Red Storm.

Wilson returned home in 2019, where he has spent the last three seasons with the Blue Toon.

He will compete with Iain Ross for the No.1 jersey.

Brechin boss reaction

Boss Andy Kirk was thrilled to have signed his man.

“We’re delighted to get Lenny in who has experience in both the SPFL and Highland League, having played for Brora on loan last season.

“He’ll bring a technical quality to the back line and we believe he’s a goalkeeper that is only going to improve.

“We’re very pleased to get him on board.”