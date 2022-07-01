Gordon Brown won’t rule out second independence referendum in his lifetime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Gordon Brown won’t rule out second independence referendum in his lifetime

Former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed Scotland could vote for independence if major economic and social problems in the UK are not fixed.
By Justin Bowie
July 1 2022, 10.25am Updated: July 1 2022, 1.35pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed Scotland could vote for independence if major economic and social problems in the UK are not fixed.

The ex-Labour leader said a second referendum could take place in his lifetime during an interview on Sky News.

But Mr Brown, who was MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, believes Scotland “deserves better” than an endless row over the constitution.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday she wants to hold a rerun of the 2014 referendum in October next year.

The first minister warned the SNP would fight the next Westminster election solely on a promise to deliver independence if a ballot on leaving the UK is not granted.

When asked if a referendum could take place eventually, Mr Brown said: “I wouldn’t rule out that.

‘Endless debate’

“But I would say Scotland deserves better than what’s happening at the moment. We’re in an endless debate about constitutional details that is leading us nowhere.

“I would like to see – and I would like to put forward – a far more ambitious plan for the future of Scotland.”

He added: “If the issue is posed as change through independence versus no change, and the only alternative is independence, then independence will be something that people would be prepared to consider.

“But if it’s one kind of change for Scotland staying within Britain, but in a better situation both in terms of its economic, social and political future as against independence, then the change that is within Britain will win.”

Nicola Sturgeon.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar warned against Ms Sturgeon’s referendum plans this week and insisted the SNP should instead focus on Scotland’s Covid recovery.

Mr Brown is currently working on a commission for Labour exploring the future of the union.

His intervention during the 2014 independence referendum was credited as giving a major boost to the pro-union campaign.

Last year Mr Brown claimed Scotland and England were “moving closer together”.

The former Fife MP also gave his backing to current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

He said: “We’ve got to find a way of bringing this country together, and I think Keir Starmer is better placed to do that than Boris Johnson.”

COURIER OPINION: For IndyRef2 to happen there are more hurdles to overcome than the Grand National

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier