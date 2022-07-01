Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2022 By Sheanne Mulholland July 1 2022, 10.39am Updated: July 1 2022, 2.05pm 0 comments Baldragon Academy prom 2022. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Baldragon Academy prom Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Education team Dundee Broughty Ferry Gala Week returns this weekend – here’s what to look forward to July 1 20220 Education Proms in pictures: Morrison’s Academy Class of 2022 June 30 20220 Premium Content Education Half of eligible secondary pupils in Dundee turn down free school meals June 30 20220 More from The Courier ‘Disgusting’ swastika graffiti sprayed on abandoned Broughty Ferry bowling pavilion Carnoustie Links chief warns council landlords of risk to billion pound dream for the future of Open venue Staggering Dundonian face planted on pavement while trying to start chainsaw on city centre street Premium Content COURIER OPINION: Dundee needs faster action to tackle the overdose crisis Megan’s tribute as Angus vet who saved her smile dies Premium Content PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United supermarket sweep and tackling a Dee dilemma
Conversation