School proms: Perth Academy leavers on getting ready for the party of their young lives By Cheryl Peebles June 9 2022, 10.24am Updated: June 9 2022, 4.14pm Sophie Dyson (left) and Cadee Stronach at Perth Academy prom 2022. Pictures by Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
