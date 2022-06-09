‘My daughter loves studying in Dundee – I wanted to bring my business here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘My daughter loves studying in Dundee – I wanted to bring my business here’

By Rob McLaren
June 9 2022, 10.51am Updated: June 9 2022, 1.56pm
CarMoney's managing director Alastair Grier at the firm's new Dundee offices.
CarMoney's managing director Alastair Grier at the firm's new Dundee offices.

The managing director of a firm bringing 20 jobs in Dundee says his student daughter played a key role in his decision.

CarMoney will open its first regional sales and administration office in Dundee in response to rapidly rising consumer demand.

The Motherwell company already employs 128 people, up from 71 a year ago. It will initially bring 20 jobs to Dundee with more growth expected.

Managing director Alastair Grier said he knew Dundee has a skilled workforce.

But what tipped his decision to expand to the city was his student daughter Emmeline.

Daughter ‘full of enthusiasm’ for Dundee

Mr Grier said: “We have chosen Dundee as our next operational base because we know there is a great workforce there and we want to attract the best  to our dynamic operation.

“On a personal note, my daughter, Emmeline, is currently a student in Dundee and is full of enthusiasm for the city and its people.

“I won’t deny that this has had a bearing on my thinking to locate our next operation here.”

CarMoney growth

CarMoney is a broker which compares UK lenders for car finance. Its partners include eBay Motors Group, Exchange and Mart, and appears on comparison sites such as Confused.com.

The company added 300 new dealers to its network in 2021. It oversaw the sale of 3,949 vehicles in first three months of the year.

Peter Vardy, the managing director of the motor group, has a financial interest. He is a person with “significant influence or control” according to Companies House.

The Dundee CarMoney operation will be based at the Peter Vardy Group’s Carz site in Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Mr Grier said: “We are steadily carving out a bigger and bigger share of a strong marketplace throughout the UK.

“We continue to disrupt the market by applying technology to take away the discomfort of buying a car.

“We have noticed more and more customers applying for finance before looking specifically at cars in their quest to clarify the monthly payments and how much they can afford to borrow.

“This may be an early manifestation of a developing cost of living awareness.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]