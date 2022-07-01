Strictly stars take to the floor in Tayside and Fife

Joined by a world-class cast of dancers and singers, ballroom king Anton and jive master Giovanni come together to put on the show to end all shows.
Meanwhile, the Dundee event will give audiences a chance to go behind the glitterball and into the sparkly world of Strictly – with celebrities and dancers giving an insight into the hit TV show via stunning choreography and storytelling.
Dancer Cameron Lombard joins the cast of the 35-date Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing UK Tour, as Gorka Marquez withdraws due to injury.