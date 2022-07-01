Broughty Ferry Gala Week returns this weekend – here’s what to look forward to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry Gala Week returns this weekend – here’s what to look forward to

By Laura Devlin
July 1 2022, 10.43am Updated: July 1 2022, 11.28am
The Broughty Ferry Gala Week is set to return this weekend for the first time in three years.
The annual event – which has had a two year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic – will kick off this Sunday with a gala fete at Castle Green.

A week of festivities for all the family will follow and it’s set to be a week to remember!

For a run down of what to expect, check out the itinerary below:

Sunday July 3 

The gala fete will include traditional fete games, a BBQ, face painting, a karate display by Tenshinkan, a Super Cars parade and even beat the goalie starring former Dundee and Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas.

A children’s fancy dress competition will be held and prizes for the best costume, best homemade costume and funniest costume will be handed out.

Contestants are to meet at the St Aidens Centre on Brook Street and a will then be led to the fete with the pipe band, Royal British Legion motorbike riders and super cars!

Family fun at a previous Broughty Ferry Gala fete.

Monday July 4

A sand sculpture competition will be held for those aged between 4 and fourteen. Judging begins at 2:30pm. This will be held at the bathing shelter on the esplanade.

And at night a beetle drive will be held at St Stephen’s Church. All ages are welcome to take part, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Entry will be £4 per head.

Tuesday July 5

Families are invited to a special treasure hunting event on the beach, where they will be challenged to find the treasure in the sand. This event will run from 10am.

A family fun race night will be held in St Stephen’s Church from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets are available at Gillies or The Anchor and will cost £5.

Wednesday July 6

Wednesday will see ‘Screen on the Green’ take place on Caste Green where families are invited to come watch the original 1986 Top Gun. Fancy dress is optional and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

This screening will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and tickets are available at Gillies or The Anchor. These will cost £5.

Earlier in the day a bonnie baby competition will take place on Castle Green for wee ones aged 0-6 moths, 6-12 moths, 1-2 years and 2-3 years. The entry fee for this is £3.

A family pet show will also be held on Castle Green from 1pm – with special guests Paw Patrol and pals!

Some Minions limbering up for the 2016 Broughty Ferry Gala Week.

Thursday July 7

A silent disco for all ages will be held at St Stephen’s Church hall. It will run from 7pm
to 8.30pm. Tickets are available from Gillies or The Anchor on a first come first served basis. They will cost £5.

Friday July 8 

The friends of Broughty Ferry library fun day will take place today at the library on Queen Street.

Story telling for under 5’s, children’s craft activities and board games are available throughout the day.

This will run between 10.00am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

From 1:30pm a best dressed teddy competition will be held at Castle Green leisure centre. Prizes will be given to the teddy with the best homemade costume!

At night the Fiddlers Rally will take place at St Stephen’s Church hall. Head along for great music.  You can get tickets from RS McPherson. Entry Fee: £7 for adults and £6 for OAP’s and kids.

Winners of the fancy dress at a previous Broughty Ferry gala: Bobba Fett – Erik Levak (Overall winner), Elliot & E.T – Theo Brough (Funniest) and Bee from Bumble Bee Conservation Trust – Lily Alston (Best Homemade).

Saturday July 9 

A gala prize bingo night will be held at St Stephen’s Church hall from 7:30pm with lots of prizes on offer.

Sunday July 10 

The jubilee themed family fun run will kick off from the Broughty Castle, Mill Street car park at 11am. Run, walk, scooter, bike along the Esplanade & back.

Comment on the event on Facebook to enter.

The Secret Garden Trail also returns that day. Some gardens are more secret than others, some are always open to the public, some are private and others are hidden behind gates or a wall but worth a visit.

Pick up a Secret Garden Trail Map from the library or The Anchor and have it stamped at each garden as you go.

This event runs from 1pm to 4pm.

More from The Courier

