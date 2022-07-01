Broughty Ferry Gala Week returns this weekend – here’s what to look forward to

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Broughty Ferry Gala Week is set to return this weekend for the first time in three years.

The annual event – which has had a two year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic – will kick off this Sunday with a gala fete at Castle Green.

A week of festivities for all the family will follow and it’s set to be a week to remember!

For a run down of what to expect, check out the itinerary below:

Sunday July 3

The gala fete will include traditional fete games, a BBQ, face painting, a karate display by Tenshinkan, a Super Cars parade and even beat the goalie starring former Dundee and Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas.

A children’s fancy dress competition will be held and prizes for the best costume, best homemade costume and funniest costume will be handed out.

Contestants are to meet at the St Aidens Centre on Brook Street and a will then be led to the fete with the pipe band, Royal British Legion motorbike riders and super cars!

Monday July 4

A sand sculpture competition will be held for those aged between 4 and fourteen. Judging begins at 2:30pm. This will be held at the bathing shelter on the esplanade.

And at night a beetle drive will be held at St Stephen’s Church. All ages are welcome to take part, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Entry will be £4 per head.

Tuesday July 5

Families are invited to a special treasure hunting event on the beach, where they will be challenged to find the treasure in the sand. This event will run from 10am.

A family fun race night will be held in St Stephen’s Church from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets are available at Gillies or The Anchor and will cost £5.

Wednesday July 6

Wednesday will see ‘Screen on the Green’ take place on Caste Green where families are invited to come watch the original 1986 Top Gun. Fancy dress is optional and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

This screening will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and tickets are available at Gillies or The Anchor. These will cost £5.

Earlier in the day a bonnie baby competition will take place on Castle Green for wee ones aged 0-6 moths, 6-12 moths, 1-2 years and 2-3 years. The entry fee for this is £3.

A family pet show will also be held on Castle Green from 1pm – with special guests Paw Patrol and pals!

Thursday July 7

A silent disco for all ages will be held at St Stephen’s Church hall. It will run from 7pm

to 8.30pm. Tickets are available from Gillies or The Anchor on a first come first served basis. They will cost £5.

Friday July 8

The friends of Broughty Ferry library fun day will take place today at the library on Queen Street.

Story telling for under 5’s, children’s craft activities and board games are available throughout the day.

This will run between 10.00am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

From 1:30pm a best dressed teddy competition will be held at Castle Green leisure centre. Prizes will be given to the teddy with the best homemade costume!

At night the Fiddlers Rally will take place at St Stephen’s Church hall. Head along for great music. You can get tickets from RS McPherson. Entry Fee: £7 for adults and £6 for OAP’s and kids.

Saturday July 9

A gala prize bingo night will be held at St Stephen’s Church hall from 7:30pm with lots of prizes on offer.

Sunday July 10

The jubilee themed family fun run will kick off from the Broughty Castle, Mill Street car park at 11am. Run, walk, scooter, bike along the Esplanade & back.

Comment on the event on Facebook to enter.

The Secret Garden Trail also returns that day. Some gardens are more secret than others, some are always open to the public, some are private and others are hidden behind gates or a wall but worth a visit.

Pick up a Secret Garden Trail Map from the library or The Anchor and have it stamped at each garden as you go.

This event runs from 1pm to 4pm.