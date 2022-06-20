Full line up including Eastenders star Maisie Smith as Strictly tour heads to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strictly fans in Dundee will be able to get up close and personal with the hit TV show next month as the UK tour arrives at the Caird Hall.

The Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing tour will make a stop in the city on its 35 date tour around the UK.

Organisers say the audience will get a chance to go behind the glitterball, with the celebrities and dancers giving a unique insight into hit TV show.

Tickets are currently on sale now for the show on July 3 at the Caird Hall in Dundee, one of only two dates in Scotland.

Full line up for Strictly tour in Dundee

A host of professional dancers and celebrities who have taken part in the BBC One competition are set to take part.

Strictly 2020 finalist and EastEnders star Maisie Smith will appear in the show alongside Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.

They will be joined by professional dancers Neil Jones, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

Live music be performed by The Wanted’s Max George, who also appeared in the 2020 series.

As well as watching them perform, the audience will be entertained with stories shared by the celebrities from their time on the show and insight into what goes on behind the scenes.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Maisie Smith said: “I’m very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more.

“Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour.

“And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat.“

Rhys Stephenson added: “I have absolutely loved every moment of my Strictly experience so far, so I’m thrilled to be appearing in Strictly Presents.

“I can’t wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show.”

Tickets can be purchased online.