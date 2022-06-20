Full line up including Eastenders star Maisie Smith as Strictly tour heads to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full line up including Eastenders star Maisie Smith as Strictly tour heads to Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
June 20 2022, 7.17pm Updated: June 20 2022, 7.19pm
Strictly finalist Maisie Smith will be part of the tour as it arrives in Dundee
Strictly finalist Maisie Smith will be part of the tour as it arrives in Dundee

Strictly fans in Dundee will be able to get up close and personal with the hit TV show next month as the UK tour arrives at the Caird Hall.

The Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing tour will make a stop in the city on its 35 date tour around the UK.

Organisers say the audience will get a chance to go behind the glitterball, with the celebrities and dancers giving a unique insight into hit TV show.

Tickets are currently on sale now for the show on July 3 at the Caird Hall in Dundee, one of only two dates in Scotland.

Full line up for Strictly tour in Dundee

A host of professional dancers and celebrities who have taken part in the BBC One competition are set to take part.

Strictly 2020 finalist and EastEnders star Maisie Smith will appear in the show alongside Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.

They will be joined by professional dancers Neil Jones, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

Rhys Stephenson is taking part in the Strictly tour
Rhys Stephenson is taking part in the tour

Live music be performed by The Wanted’s Max George, who also appeared in the 2020 series.

As well as watching them perform, the audience will be entertained with stories shared by the celebrities from their time on the show and insight into what goes on behind the scenes.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Maisie Smith said: “I’m very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more.

Strictly pro Neil Jones

“Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour.

“And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat.“

Rhys Stephenson added: “I have absolutely loved every moment of my Strictly experience so far, so I’m thrilled to be appearing in Strictly Presents.

“I can’t wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show.”

Tickets can be purchased online.

