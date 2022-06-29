COURIER OPINION: For IndyRef2 to happen there are more hurdles to overcome than the Grand National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: For IndyRef2 to happen there are more hurdles to overcome than the Grand National

By The Courier
June 29 2022, 10.50am Updated: June 29 2022, 12.50pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during an event in Edinburgh to outline Scottish independence plans. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during an event in Edinburgh to outline Scottish independence plans. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Less than a decade after the last vote, the Scottish people will again be asked to decide this country’s constitutional future on October 19 next year. Or will they?

The truth is for this referendum to happen there are more hurdles to overcome than the Grand National field faces at Aintree.

In a strategically thrown curve ball, Ms Sturgeon is looking to the Supreme Court to determine whether the Scottish Parliament can legitimately hold a vote on independence without permissions from Westminster.

And if that avenue closes off, as many expect it might, the SNP will fight the next general election on independence alone – rather fancifully describing that poll as a de facto referendum in its own right.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement to MSPs on her plans to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Even if the shorthand version of the new IndyRef plan comes to pass, the next year and a half will be paralysed by constitutional debate.

But if it is the longhand version, that discourse will run for years.

It is legitimate therefore to ask where other matters of national importance – improving healthcare outcomes and wellbeing, raising educational attainment and dealing with the pernicious impacts of the cost-of-living crisis – now sit in the political pecking order.

Yesterday in Parliament a roundtable was held about the drug crisis which has claimed so many lives in Dundee.

A debate in the Chamber was expected to follow.

But it was bumped at the last minute on the day of the independence announcement.

That is an inauspicious start.

Nicola Sturgeon entered politics to push for independence.

That it remains her aim – and that of her party – is entirely legitimate.

But there are many other plates that must continue to spin while she charts a course to another referendum.

Anything less will be an abrogation of her government’s responsibility to the people of Scotland.

