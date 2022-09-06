Fife defence giants say apprentice programmes ‘massively oversubscribed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife defence giants say apprentice programmes ‘massively oversubscribed’

By Rachel Amery
September 6 2022, 6.00am
Babcock in Rosyth
Babcock in Rosyth

Apprenticeship programmes for school leavers at two major defence employers in Fife have been “massively oversubscribed”.

Babcock in Rosyth and BAE Systems in Dunfermline say they had almost four times as many people applying for an apprenticeship with them as there were spaces.

However, both also warned MPs they are struggling to recruit people higher up the chain including steelworkers.

Huge demand in apprenticeship places

Speaking at a meeting of the Scottish Affairs Committee in Westminster, Simon Lister, managing director to BAE Systems, said they are keen to recruit people who have not achieved academically at school, but still want to become qualified tradespeople.

He said: “We had 170 new apprentices arriving last week but that intake was oversubscribed by a factor of three or four.

“Our job is to make sure from that group we select the right cross-section of skills to reflect our future needs as a business.”

John Howie, chief corporate affairs officer at Babcock, added he has a personal passion to get school leavers interested in a career in the so-called Stem subjects: science, technology, engineering and maths.

He added: “We have a pre-apprenticeship programme for school leavers in Fife and that has been massively oversubscribed.”

Mr Howie believes this is because of the relationship Babcock has with Fife College and because they are one of the biggest employers in the region.

‘Demand exceeds capacity’ for steelworkers

Both companies told MPs they are finding it difficult to hire people who are already experienced in the industry.

Mr Howie, from Babcock, said their graduate scheme is proving to be popular, but said “demand exceeds capacity” for steelworkers.

Mr Lister added: “Our ambition is to recruit another 400 core staff this year and that has already gone well but a personal question mark for me is will we be able to finish that recruitment fully?

“The evidence we have is steelworkers in particular are in very strong demand across the country as a result of increasing demand for wind, energy and shipbuilding.”

During the committee meeting Babcock also emphasised the importance of the UK Government’s policy for all warships to be built in the UK.

Mr Howie said any change to that policy would have a “significant impact” on jobs in Scotland and on Babcock’s ability to sell warships they make to foreign governments.

Babcock boss warns Rosyth yard could move to England if Scots vote Yes

