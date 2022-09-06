Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone set high standards in a number of departments during Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over St Mirren, according to Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss will demand his players don’t fall short of them in the weeks to come.

“I was really pleased with the St Mirren game,” said Davidson. “Scoring three goals and keeping a clean sheet.

“But it’s just three points and we have to maintain that level of performance now.

“I was delighted for the players.

“It’s great for Nicky Clark to get a goal so early in his career with us.

“It always helps when you sign a striker and he scores after 25 minutes.

“Nicky’s overall performance was very good. He linked well with Stevie May.

“We have two tough games against Kilmarnock and Ross County coming up so we have to make sure we have the same attitude.

“The fight and determination to win first and second balls against St Mirren was very good.

“I asked them to make sure we did that and we need that every week.

“There is room for improvement but we’re happy with the three points and we move on to this weekend now.”

Wing-backs high

Adam Montgomery and Drey Wright made big contributions to the first and second goals at the weekend.

And the key to unleashing the wing-backs in dangerous positions is the quality of Saints’ build-up play.

“We always try to get the wing-backs really high anyway and if we pass the ball well at the back, we have good footballers in the team,” said Davidson.

“When we get out, get the wing-backs higher, the strikers into better positions further up the pitch and when it sticks we can start to play.”

Montgomery may soon have Tony Gallacher competing with him for a place in the starting line-up, Davidson reported.

“Tony Gallacher will be involved in a (closed-doors) game this week, which is great news,” he said.

“David Wotherspoon is itching to be involved as well but we’re going to just wait with him.

“Both had a hard week back and were extremely tired at the end of it, but it’s great to see them make progress.”