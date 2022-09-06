Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St Mirren

By Eric Nicolson
September 6 2022, 6.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone set high standards in a number of departments during Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over St Mirren, according to Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss will demand his players don’t fall short of them in the weeks to come.

“I was really pleased with the St Mirren game,” said Davidson. “Scoring three goals and keeping a clean sheet.

“But it’s just three points and we have to maintain that level of performance now.

“I was delighted for the players.

“It’s great for Nicky Clark to get a goal so early in his career with us.

“It always helps when you sign a striker and he scores after 25 minutes.

“Nicky’s overall performance was very good. He linked well with Stevie May.

“We have two tough games against Kilmarnock and Ross County coming up so we have to make sure we have the same attitude.

“The fight and determination to win first and second balls against St Mirren was very good.

“I asked them to make sure we did that and we need that every week.

“There is room for improvement but we’re happy with the three points and we move on to this weekend now.”

Wing-backs high

Adam Montgomery and Drey Wright made big contributions to the first and second goals at the weekend.

And the key to unleashing the wing-backs in dangerous positions is the quality of Saints’ build-up play.

“We always try to get the wing-backs really high anyway and if we pass the ball well at the back, we have good footballers in the team,” said Davidson.

“When we get out, get the wing-backs higher, the strikers into better positions further up the pitch and when it sticks we can start to play.”

Tony Gallacher is set to return this week.
Tony Gallacher is set to return this week.

Montgomery may soon have Tony Gallacher competing with him for a place in the starting line-up, Davidson reported.

“Tony Gallacher will be involved in a (closed-doors) game this week, which is great news,” he said.

“David Wotherspoon is itching to be involved as well but we’re going to just wait with him.

“Both had a hard week back and were extremely tired at the end of it, but it’s great to see them make progress.”

