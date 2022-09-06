LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait against Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait against Queen’s Park

By Lee Wilkie
September 6 2022, 7.30am Updated: September 6 2022, 10.30am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.

There is a feeling of positivity around Dundee as they prepare to play in front of the TV cameras again.

I’m hoping the players will have learnt their lessons from the last live game at Ayr.

They don’t want to dwell on performances like that one but Gary Bowyer will need to drill into his players that it can’t happen again.

They really let themselves down in the game against Ayr – they were far too easy to score against.

Title-winning trait

The manager will be glad they recovered against Queen’s Park.

Although the score line looked convincing, it could have easily been a different game.

Dundee defended well, and seemed to ride their luck a bit, and were clinical in front of goal.

That’s exactly what you need if you want to be challenging for the title.

You have to expect they will go into Friday night with a fair bit of confidence, particularly with Zach Robinson finding his way to goal.

With Zak Rudden going off injured, Bowyer will just have to pray that Robinson can avoid getting hurt.

Zach Robinson in front of the South Enclosure after his stellar strike against Queen's Park.
Zach Robinson in front of the South Enclosure after his stellar strike against Queen’s Park.

Dundee have been fairly unlucky with strikers, not just recently but going back a whole season.

They have been up and down with their fitness. The one good thing for any team is to be consistent with the strikers.

If they can keep Robinson fit and get Rudden, or another striker in, and keep their performances going are on to a winner.

Dundee fans will be desperate to see their front men on form once again on Friday.

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.

They will be loving it if they can go up there and win pretty convincingly to rub it in to Jim McIntyre after what went on after he left the club.

The players won’t have an issue with that but Dees will no doubt give him a bit of stick.

