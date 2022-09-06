LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait against Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is a feeling of positivity around Dundee as they prepare to play in front of the TV cameras again.

I’m hoping the players will have learnt their lessons from the last live game at Ayr.

They don’t want to dwell on performances like that one but Gary Bowyer will need to drill into his players that it can’t happen again.

They really let themselves down in the game against Ayr – they were far too easy to score against.

Title-winning trait

The manager will be glad they recovered against Queen’s Park.

Although the score line looked convincing, it could have easily been a different game.

Dundee defended well, and seemed to ride their luck a bit, and were clinical in front of goal.

That’s exactly what you need if you want to be challenging for the title.

You have to expect they will go into Friday night with a fair bit of confidence, particularly with Zach Robinson finding his way to goal.

With Zak Rudden going off injured, Bowyer will just have to pray that Robinson can avoid getting hurt.

Dundee have been fairly unlucky with strikers, not just recently but going back a whole season.

They have been up and down with their fitness. The one good thing for any team is to be consistent with the strikers.

If they can keep Robinson fit and get Rudden, or another striker in, and keep their performances going are on to a winner.

Dundee fans will be desperate to see their front men on form once again on Friday.

They will be loving it if they can go up there and win pretty convincingly to rub it in to Jim McIntyre after what went on after he left the club.

The players won’t have an issue with that but Dees will no doubt give him a bit of stick.