4 talking points from Dundee’s 3-0 victory over Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have bounced back from dismay in Ayr and disappointment in the transfer market in the best possible way.

Their response to the 4-2 defeat at Somerset Park was swift and confident as they saw off League One Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup.

And they backed that 3-0 win up with a repeat scoreline on Saturday, defeating in-form Queen’s Park.

The Spiders are back in the Championship for the first time in 40 years. If that feels like a long time to think about, this was their first visit to Dens Park since 1957.

Dundee legend Doug Cowie scored the only goal that day while Queen’s Park haven’t won away to Dundee since 1927.

And counting.

That’s after Zach Robinson and Zak Rudden netted to seal a 3-0 success.

Zach/Zak attack

Dundee’s striking options may be short on numbers – hence the desire to bring in another frontman on transfer deadline day – but not on quality.

Robinson has taken his chance to start with two hands – and one hell of a left foot.

After knocking in a penalty to complete the 3-0 League Cup victory over Falkirk last Tuesday, Robinson repeated that trick against the Spiders this weekend.

Before it, though, came some smart attacking play as he broke the offside trap before getting his body between defender and ball and earning the spot-kick.

But his second goal will live long in the memory of those at Dens Park to witness it.

It was one of those where you don’t hear the crowd cheer – instead it’s over 4,000 people exclaiming ‘wow’ after seeing the ball fly into the top corner.

Robinson’s day came to an end after an hour, making way for Rudden.

And the former Partick man showed his talent as a poacher, being in the right place at the right time to finish after Josh Mulligan had been denied by Calum Ferrie and then Paul McGowan’s rebound was cleared off the line.

The two Zachs (or Zaks) now have three league goals each this season.

Rudden worry

When Rudden might get back on the pitch to add to those three goals is a big question, however.

Dundee were furious about the tackle from Stephen Eze that saw their frontman pick up a knee injury.

Judging by the reaction by Rudden at the time and the way he was moving with the physio, it does not look like it will be a short spell out.

Who knows until a proper examination how long an absence it might be.

But, with Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan still missing on Saturday, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be hoping Robinson doesn’t get clumped by someone next week.

Options are very thin on the ground.

Queen’s Park

Don’t let the scoreline disguise the real story of this game – Queen’s Park were pretty good and it was a fairly even contest.

Dundee deserved their win because they took their chances.

The Spiders created plenty themselves, though. Finishing let them down but Harry Sharp, too, was there to make some timely saves.

A double from Jake Davidson and then Simon Murray saw a clean sheet very well-earned.

Victories

Though Ayr was a bum note and Morton away wasn’t a whole lot better, Dundee’s record under Gary Bowyer makes pleasant reading.

In his 11 competitive matches in charge, the Dark Blues have won eight.

Nobody expects that ratio to continue throughout an entire season but it’s a very positive start.

And, what problems new signings may have solved, the squad is largely in a decent place.

Keep winning games and the issues fade away.