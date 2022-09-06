Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at Balmoral

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson boarded separate private flights to Aberdeen Airport before their meeting with the Queen at Balmoral.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 6 2022, 11.59am Updated: September 6 2022, 1.08pm
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson boarded separate private flights to Aberdeen Airport before their meeting with the Queen at Balmoral.

The outgoing prime minister and his successor racked up the airmiles and carbon footprint on their way to the Aberdeenshire estate for the official handover at the top of government.

The departing prime minister was first to set off from an RAF base this morning after he made his final speech in office.

He arrived in Aberdeen at around 9.30am.

Ms Truss followed shortly afterwards, but her landing in the north-east was delayed due to misty weather conditions.

Her plane was seen circling the airport several times before it was finally able to touch ground.

Ms Truss was confirmed as the new Tory chief on Monday after party members voted for her over Rishi Sunak.

The incoming prime minister will be asked to form a new government when she meets the Queen.

Typically this is done at Buckingham Palace, but Ms Truss and Mr Johnson were told to come to the Queen who didn’t want to leave her Scottish estate.

Once formalities are out of the way, the new prime minister will be under immediate pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Residents and businesses in the north-east are extremely worried about escalating energy bills which could leave families in poverty.

It’s understood Ms Truss could be set to unveil a major new financial package which could potentially see energy prices frozen until 2024.

