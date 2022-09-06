Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at Balmoral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson boarded separate private flights to Aberdeen Airport before their meeting with the Queen at Balmoral.

The outgoing prime minister and his successor racked up the airmiles and carbon footprint on their way to the Aberdeenshire estate for the official handover at the top of government.

The departing prime minister was first to set off from an RAF base this morning after he made his final speech in office.

He arrived in Aberdeen at around 9.30am.

Ms Truss followed shortly afterwards, but her landing in the north-east was delayed due to misty weather conditions.

Her plane was seen circling the airport several times before it was finally able to touch ground.

Ms Truss was confirmed as the new Tory chief on Monday after party members voted for her over Rishi Sunak.

The incoming prime minister will be asked to form a new government when she meets the Queen.

Typically this is done at Buckingham Palace, but Ms Truss and Mr Johnson were told to come to the Queen who didn’t want to leave her Scottish estate.

Once formalities are out of the way, the new prime minister will be under immediate pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Residents and businesses in the north-east are extremely worried about escalating energy bills which could leave families in poverty.

It’s understood Ms Truss could be set to unveil a major new financial package which could potentially see energy prices frozen until 2024.