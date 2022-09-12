What do people in Scotland think about the monarchy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What do people in Scotland think about the monarchy?

The Queen’s death at Balmoral led to an outpouring of grief across Scotland.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 12 2022, 4.30pm Updated: September 12 2022, 5.44pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Political leaders are not all in favour.
Political leaders are not all in favour.

The Queen’s death at Balmoral led to an outpouring of grief across Scotland.

As King Charles prepared to meet Nicola Sturgeon and political leaders in Holyrood, a new chapter is opening between the people and the monarchy.

While Scotland does not appear to support moving to a republic, the new king may have to deal with changing attitudes to the monarchy.

No majority

Polling earlier this year revealed the royal family retains strong levels of support across the UK – but the picture is less clear north of the border.

Overall, 45% of respondents backed the historic institution remaining in place, while 36% believed it should be abolished.

A Panelbase survey last year had similar findings, with a 12-point lead in favour of retaining the royals in Scotland.

King Charles.

However, support for the monarchy is much stronger at a UK-wide level – with 58% backing it and only 25% wanting a republic to be introduced.

An Opinium poll last year found Scots were evenly split over keeping the royal family if the country were to go independent.

However, a separate Savanta ComRes survey indicated much stronger levels of support for retaining the monarchy if Scotland leaves the UK.

Splits among political leaders

Despite wanting to end the union, Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP would not initially aim to establish a republic in an independent Scotland.

The first minister has regularly praised the royal family and she hailed the Queen’s “extraordinary legacy” after her death.

Nicola Sturgeon.

Scotland’s polling expert Sir John Curtice said Ms Sturgeon should back keeping the monarchy in an independence referendum to win over undecided voters.

However, there are some splits over the issue within the SNP and party MP Tommy Sheppard was critical of the institution earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens – who are in government with the SNP – are opposed to the monarchy.

Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, co-leaders of the Scottish Greens.

Earlier this year their MSPs walked out of a Holyrood debate on the Queen’s jubilee.

Politicians from Scotland’s three main unionist parties – the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems – are all strongly in favour of the Crown.

The Queen herself opened the Scottish Parliament in 1999 and visited on 10 separate occasions.

For the new King, this will be his sixth trip to Holyrood.

What’s likely to happen?

Due to the 70-year length of her reign most Scots have no memory of the monarchy before Queen Elizabeth was on the throne.

According to polling firm YouGov, she ranks as the most popular member of the royal family and the majority of Brits believe she has done a good job.

How King Charles reigns could prove key to the enduring future of the crown – in Scotland and south of the border.

The Queen consisently had high levels of popularity.

Polling shows younger people across the UK are much more ambivalent about the royals than their older relatives.

The new King does not have the same level of near universal popularity as his predecessor did.

According to YouGov, members of the public are split on whether he will make a good monarch or not.

And as of May this year, a greater number of respondents believed Prince William should succeed his grandmother to the throne.

King Charles may face a tough task in keeping support for the royals as strong as it has been under Queen Elizabeth.

