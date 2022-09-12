What do people in Scotland think about the monarchy?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen’s death at Balmoral led to an outpouring of grief across Scotland.

As King Charles prepared to meet Nicola Sturgeon and political leaders in Holyrood, a new chapter is opening between the people and the monarchy.

While Scotland does not appear to support moving to a republic, the new king may have to deal with changing attitudes to the monarchy.

No majority

Polling earlier this year revealed the royal family retains strong levels of support across the UK – but the picture is less clear north of the border.

Overall, 45% of respondents backed the historic institution remaining in place, while 36% believed it should be abolished.

A Panelbase survey last year had similar findings, with a 12-point lead in favour of retaining the royals in Scotland.

However, support for the monarchy is much stronger at a UK-wide level – with 58% backing it and only 25% wanting a republic to be introduced.

An Opinium poll last year found Scots were evenly split over keeping the royal family if the country were to go independent.

However, a separate Savanta ComRes survey indicated much stronger levels of support for retaining the monarchy if Scotland leaves the UK.

Splits among political leaders

Despite wanting to end the union, Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP would not initially aim to establish a republic in an independent Scotland.

The first minister has regularly praised the royal family and she hailed the Queen’s “extraordinary legacy” after her death.

Scotland’s polling expert Sir John Curtice said Ms Sturgeon should back keeping the monarchy in an independence referendum to win over undecided voters.

However, there are some splits over the issue within the SNP and party MP Tommy Sheppard was critical of the institution earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens – who are in government with the SNP – are opposed to the monarchy.

Earlier this year their MSPs walked out of a Holyrood debate on the Queen’s jubilee.

Politicians from Scotland’s three main unionist parties – the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems – are all strongly in favour of the Crown.

The Queen herself opened the Scottish Parliament in 1999 and visited on 10 separate occasions.

For the new King, this will be his sixth trip to Holyrood.

What’s likely to happen?

Due to the 70-year length of her reign most Scots have no memory of the monarchy before Queen Elizabeth was on the throne.

According to polling firm YouGov, she ranks as the most popular member of the royal family and the majority of Brits believe she has done a good job.

How King Charles reigns could prove key to the enduring future of the crown – in Scotland and south of the border.

Polling shows younger people across the UK are much more ambivalent about the royals than their older relatives.

The new King does not have the same level of near universal popularity as his predecessor did.

According to YouGov, members of the public are split on whether he will make a good monarch or not.

And as of May this year, a greater number of respondents believed Prince William should succeed his grandmother to the throne.

King Charles may face a tough task in keeping support for the royals as strong as it has been under Queen Elizabeth.