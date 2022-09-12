Retired Dundee Navy officer puts uniform on ‘one last time’ to pay respect to Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Retired Dundee Navy officer puts uniform on ‘one last time’ to pay respect to Queen

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 4.42pm Updated: September 12 2022, 9.06pm
King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh
King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh

A retired Royal Navy officer put on his uniform “one last time” to see the procession of the Queen’s coffin.

John Elliott, who was a chief radio supervisor and served for 35 years, travelled from his home in Dundee to Edinburgh to watch the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Mr Elliott, 83, was at the back of a queue to see the procession on the Royal Mile, and a member of the public encouraged police to let him through to watch it.

Once the officers let him through, the crowd behind him broke out into rapturous applause.

John Elliott, 83, who travelled from his home in Dundee to Edinburgh to watch the procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Mr Elliott, who is originally from Hull, said the moment was a “really nice gesture”.

He said: “I was a sea cadet, then joined the Naval Reserve in 1956, then got called up to do national service in 57-59, came back out to the Naval Reserve and served in it for 35 years in total, mostly at Dundee.

“I have my uniform. Obviously I’m retired now but I still have it so I thought I would wear it for one last time.

“It’s a special occasion. She was my boss, it’s what we used to call her affectionately in the Navy.

“My sense of service to the Royal Navy made me want to come here today and see her. It’s my first love, apart from my wife.

New King the ‘right guy for the job’

“I wanted to show respect for Her Majesty’s service. I just thought it was the right thing to do.”

Asked if he felt emotional, he said “it is, it does” as tears filled his eyes.

“I was really sad (when he heard the Queen died). It’s inevitable at her age, it’s going to happen to us all. No one has got a free pass forever.

“I just appreciate her being a great Queen, a caring and helpful person.”

He added he felt that the King would do a “good job” in his new role.

“He’s had a long apprenticeship,” Mr Elliott said. “He’s the right guy for the job.”

