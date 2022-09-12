King Charles pledges to ‘seek always’ the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Charles stood before a pro-independence majority Scottish Parliament and pledged to “seek always” the welfare of the country together.

Wearing a kilt and paraphrasing the poet Robert Burns, the King drew on his late mother’s love of Scotland in his first address in Holyrood as monarch.

“I take up my new duties with thankfulness for all that Scotland has given me,” he said.

“With resolve to seek always the welfare of our country and its people and with wholehearted trust in your goodwill and good counsel as we take forward that task together.”

The Scottish Parliament chamber was full of MSPs of all parties, including those who have previously spoken in favour of a republic.

Queen ‘unified’ political tribes

It is a parliament where a slim majority wants to leave the UK.

But each leader, beginning with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, was clear in underlining the deep affection people have across Scotland for Queen Elizabeth.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross described the late Queen as an “anchor” for the nation, sentiments echoed by Labour’s Anas Sarwar and Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton.

Mr Sarwar hinted at the constitutional divide by describing the Queen as the “great unifier”.

Greens leader Patrick Harvie, who wants an elected head of state, is a junior member of the Scottish Government. He noted the “progressive” political change under the long reign of Elizabeth, hoping Charles will go on to reign through more.

The solemn messages of condolences followed a day heavy with tradition and symbolism.

But there were also smiles from the King as Ms Sturgeon told anecdotes of her meetings with his mother.

She first saw the Queen aged nine at the opening of the Magnum Centre in Irvine, Ayrshire.

Corgi nearly electrocuted

Decades later, Ms Sturgeon explained she and husband Peter Murrell nearly witnessed one of the Queen’s getting electrocuted in Balmoral when a light started flickering.

“One of the Queen’s young Corgis, a beautiful pup called Sandy, was eating through a lamp switch,” she said.

“Thankfully, tragedy was averted and Sandy emerged unscathed, though not before a ticking off from his mistress.”

The story clearly amused Charles, who was sitting at the front of the chamber, behind the ceremonial mace first presented by the Queen.

Hours earlier, Charles had walked at a slow pace in procession behind the hearse carrying his mother’s coffin.

Crowds lining the narrow pavements of the Royal Mile fell near-silent in respect as the royals walked up the hill from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

At first, the sounds of horses’ hooves were louder than the engines of the cars in the procession.

A protestor cut through the quiet and appeared to yell at Prince Andrew from the crowd, followed by a chorus of people shouting “God save the King”.

Inside the historic Kirk near Edinburgh Castle, a service was held of prayer and reflection.

‘Queen of Scots’

Ms Sturgeon spoke there, and returned to parliament where she led MSPs in condolences.

“Your Majesty, we stand ready to support you, as you continue your own life of service – and as you build on the extraordinary legacy of your beloved mother, our Queen,” she said.

“Queen Elizabeth, Queen of Scots – we are grateful for her life.”

In the gallery, former first minister Alex Salmond watched on from the back rows – his first appearance in the chamber since his friendship with Ms Sturgeon dramatically ended.

Closer forward, former Labour first minister Jack McConnell sat with previous presiding officers of Holyrood.

The chief constable, faith leaders, military personnel, all sat among people wearing ceremonial chains, braids and robes.

A brass band had played an arrangement as the King and Queen Consort were led in.

In a ceremony shot through with Scottish symbolism, the King was then piped out of the chamber to the tune of Highland Cathedral.

Noting his family’s fondness for Scotland, the King said during his address: “I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother.

“Through all the years of her reign, the Queen like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of its people, a haven and a home.”

He continued: “If I might paraphrase the words of the great Robert Burns, my dear mother was a friend of man, a friend of truth, a friend of age and guide of youth.

“Few hearts like hers, with virtue warmed, few heads with knowledge so informed.”