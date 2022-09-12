Nicola Sturgeon praises royals on day King Charles speaks at Holyrood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon praised the Queen’s “genuine love of Scotland” as King Charles prepared to address the Scottish Parliament.

The first minister said the world was in a “moment of profound sadness” after Her Majesty died last Thursday at Balmoral aged 96.

Ms Sturgeon said it would be an “honour” to welcome the new king and queen to the Scottish Parliament following a service for his mother at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Large crowds have been gathering in Edinburgh for the second day in a row to pay their respects to the Queen as her coffin is taken up the Royal Mile.

Members of the public lined the streets in towns and cities across Scotland on Sunday as a cortege for the Queen was driven from Balmoral to the capital.

The first minister is to table a new motion of condolence on behalf of Scotland before King Charles then speaks this evening.

His mother’s coffin will remain at St Giles’ Cathedral overnight, giving mourners a chance to file past.

Before her appearance in parliament on Monday evening, Ms Sturgeon said: “For countless people – across our country, and around the world – this is a moment of profound sadness. This parliament and this nation are in mourning today.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family – and we are honoured by the presence here, of His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.

“In an ever changing world, especially in turbulent times, Her Majesty was the great constant – the anchor of our nation.”

‘Exceptional example’

The first minister added: “Even towards the end, as her health declined, her genuine love of Scotland and profound sense of public service never faltered.

“She performed her duties with dedication and wisdom, setting an exceptional example to each and every one of us.

“We stand ready to support His Majesty as he continues his own life of service and builds on the extraordinary legacy of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth – the Queen of Scots.”

What happens in Edinburgh today?

Mourners will line the streets of Edinburgh as the Queen’s coffin is taken up the Royal Mile.

Royal family members and Ms Sturgeon will attend a church service at the cathedral.

The SNP leader will then meet King Charles at Holyroodhouse before the monarch addresses MSPs in parliament.

The public can view the Queen’s coffin in the cathedral from 5pm onwards.

After his speech in Holyrood, King Charles and other royals will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.