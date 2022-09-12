Nicola Sturgeon praises royals on day King Charles speaks at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon praises royals on day King Charles speaks at Holyrood

Nicola Sturgeon praised the Queen’s “genuine love of Scotland” as King Charles prepared to address the Scottish Parliament.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 12 2022, 11.10am Updated: September 12 2022, 12.07pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon and King Charles.
Nicola Sturgeon and King Charles.

Nicola Sturgeon praised the Queen’s “genuine love of Scotland” as King Charles prepared to address the Scottish Parliament.

The first minister said the world was in a “moment of profound sadness” after Her Majesty died last Thursday at Balmoral aged 96.

Ms Sturgeon said it would be an “honour” to welcome the new king and queen to the Scottish Parliament following a service for his mother at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Large crowds have been gathering in Edinburgh for the second day in a row to pay their respects to the Queen as her coffin is taken up the Royal Mile.

The Queen passed away last Thursday.
The Queen passed away last Thursday (September 8).

Members of the public lined the streets in towns and cities across Scotland on Sunday as a cortege for the Queen was driven from Balmoral to the capital.

The first minister is to table a new motion of condolence on behalf of Scotland before King Charles then speaks this evening.

His mother’s coffin will remain at St Giles’ Cathedral overnight, giving mourners a chance to file past.

The Queen's coffin.
The Queen’s coffin was taken to Holyroodhouse yesterday.
St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Before her appearance in parliament on Monday evening, Ms Sturgeon said: “For countless people – across our country, and around the world – this is a moment of profound sadness. This parliament and this nation are in mourning today.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family – and we are honoured by the presence here, of His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.

“In an ever changing world, especially in turbulent times, Her Majesty was the great constant – the anchor of our nation.”

‘Exceptional example’

The first minister added: “Even towards the end, as her health declined, her genuine love of Scotland and profound sense of public service never faltered.

“She performed her duties with dedication and wisdom, setting an exceptional example to each and every one of us.

“We stand ready to support His Majesty as he continues his own life of service and builds on the extraordinary legacy of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth – the Queen of Scots.”

What happens in Edinburgh today?

Mourners will line the streets of Edinburgh as the Queen’s coffin is taken up the Royal Mile.

Royal family members and Ms Sturgeon will attend a church service at the cathedral.

The SNP leader will then meet King Charles at Holyroodhouse before the monarch addresses MSPs in parliament.

The public can view the Queen’s coffin in the cathedral from 5pm onwards.

After his speech in Holyrood, King Charles and other royals will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

