Operation Unicorn: What happens next after the Queen’s death in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Operation Unicorn: What happens next after the Queen’s death in Scotland?

Buckingham Palace has long had elaborate and extensive plans in place for what happens in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 8 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 9 2022, 3.16pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Officials have everything planned to the minute.

Buckingham Palace has long had elaborate and extensive plans in place for what happens in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death.

Over the past few decades royal officials have come up with hour-by-hour and minute-by-minute details.

On Thursday, the Queen passed away surrounded by family members at Balmoral, the Aberdeenshire castle where she spent her summer holidays.

Following Her Majesty’s death in Scotland, a special plan immediately begins, codenamed Operation Unicorn.

What is Operation Unicorn?

The nation will enter a prolonged period of mourning in the lead-up to the Queen’s state funeral.

Operation London Bridge is the main codename for the complex series of events.

The Queen at Balmoral Castle.

Meanwhile, Operation Spring Tide refers to the process which will see the Prince of Wales sworn in as king.

However, plans for what will now happen following her death are slightly different due to the Queen passing away in Scotland.

This is codenamed Operation Unicorn.

What does Operation Unicorn involve?

On Sunday, the Queen’s body will be driven from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse, her Edinburgh palace, where she will lie in repose.

Proclamations will be read at Holyrood, across the street from the palace, as well as the UK’s other devolved parliaments.

Business has been suspended at Holyrood and at Westminster.

Roads around Holyrood are closed. A book of condolence will be opened.

Preparations will also begin to hold a ceremony at the Scottish Parliament, likely with senior royals present.

The Queen attending the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in 2016.

Thousands of mourners are likely to gather in the Scottish capital before her coffin is carried up the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral on Monday, where a service will take place.

It is expected that members of the public will be allowed into the church to file past the coffin when it resides there.

A service will be held in the cathedral and the Queen’s children are expected to stage a vigil around the Queen’s coffin – known as the Vigil of the Princes – while it lies in there.

The coffin is to be flown to London on Tuesday before being conveyed to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is expected to make another visit to Scotland following his departure from Balmoral, before visiting Wales and Northern Ireland as well.

What happens after this?

The UK is to enter a 10-day period of national mourning before a state funeral is then held for the Queen in Westminster Abbey.

Some major sporting and cultural events taking place over the weekend have been called off as a mark of respect.

From Wednesday the Queen’s lying in state – named Operation Marquee – is likely to begin at Westminster Hall.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be given the chance to file past the coffin as rehearsals begin for the funeral.

The day of the funeral is expected to be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

Dignitaries from the Commonwealth and national leaders from across the world are expected to flock to London to pay their respects as the Queen is laid to rest.

A national two minutes’ silence is to be held during the funeral, which will be televised for the nation to watch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
Nicola Sturgeon under pressure to upgrade A9 after road deaths
image shows the national flags of Scotland and Denmark lying side by side.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Ignore the critics - Scotland's Nordic office symbolises our history and our…
0
People take part in the Scotland Demands a Pay Rise march and rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Unions stage mass rally outside Holyrood to warn ‘Scotland demands better’
Derek Mackay.
Shamed ex SNP transport chief Derek Mackay admits ‘catastrophic failings’ over ferries fiasco
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a poster which says 'Fight for home'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Nicola Sturgeon is using the powers she has to tackle the problems…
2
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
Anger as young people wait months for mental health treatment in Tayside and Fife
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
Ian Blackford blasts 'Truss tax' energy plans at first Prime Minister's Questions encounter
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics

More from The Courier

Officials have everything planned to the minute.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Officials have everything planned to the minute.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0