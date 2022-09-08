Operation Unicorn: What happens next after the Queen’s death in Scotland?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckingham Palace has long had elaborate and extensive plans in place for what happens in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death.

Over the past few decades royal officials have come up with hour-by-hour and minute-by-minute details.

On Thursday, the Queen passed away surrounded by family members at Balmoral, the Aberdeenshire castle where she spent her summer holidays.

Following Her Majesty’s death in Scotland, a special plan immediately begins, codenamed Operation Unicorn.

What is Operation Unicorn?

The nation will enter a prolonged period of mourning in the lead-up to the Queen’s state funeral.

Operation London Bridge is the main codename for the complex series of events.

Meanwhile, Operation Spring Tide refers to the process which will see the Prince of Wales sworn in as king.

However, plans for what will now happen following her death are slightly different due to the Queen passing away in Scotland.

This is codenamed Operation Unicorn.

What does Operation Unicorn involve?

On Sunday, the Queen’s body will be driven from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse, her Edinburgh palace, where she will lie in repose.

Proclamations will be read at Holyrood, across the street from the palace, as well as the UK’s other devolved parliaments.

Business has been suspended at Holyrood and at Westminster.

Roads around Holyrood are closed. A book of condolence will be opened.

Preparations will also begin to hold a ceremony at the Scottish Parliament, likely with senior royals present.

Thousands of mourners are likely to gather in the Scottish capital before her coffin is carried up the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral on Monday, where a service will take place.

It is expected that members of the public will be allowed into the church to file past the coffin when it resides there.

A service will be held in the cathedral and the Queen’s children are expected to stage a vigil around the Queen’s coffin – known as the Vigil of the Princes – while it lies in there.

The coffin is to be flown to London on Tuesday before being conveyed to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is expected to make another visit to Scotland following his departure from Balmoral, before visiting Wales and Northern Ireland as well.

What happens after this?

The UK is to enter a 10-day period of national mourning before a state funeral is then held for the Queen in Westminster Abbey.

Some major sporting and cultural events taking place over the weekend have been called off as a mark of respect.

From Wednesday the Queen’s lying in state – named Operation Marquee – is likely to begin at Westminster Hall.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be given the chance to file past the coffin as rehearsals begin for the funeral.

The day of the funeral is expected to be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

Dignitaries from the Commonwealth and national leaders from across the world are expected to flock to London to pay their respects as the Queen is laid to rest.

A national two minutes’ silence is to be held during the funeral, which will be televised for the nation to watch.