Lord Lyon tells of his ‘pride’ in Dundee’s response to Queen’s death and his role at state funeral

The Lord Lyon King of Arms, a former Dundee councillor, has singled out the city in his praise for how Scotland honoured the late Queen after her death.

Dr Joseph Morrow, who previously represented Maryfield, played a key role in proclaiming King Charles III monarch from atop Mercat Cross in Edinburgh.

Dr Morrow says he was left “in awe” at the response to the Queen’s passing, and singled out Dundee for praise in how locals honoured the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

He said: “With the Queen’s obvious and deeply held affection for Scotland, I personally feel it was appropriate that she was here at at the end.

“It allowed Scotland to pay its own, unique respects to her and demonstrate their appreciation with such dignity.

“With the eyes of the world upon Scotland, it’s with immense pride that I’ve watched the nation step up and react so emotionally and so magnificently.”

The moment the announcement was made that the Queen had passed away, it activated royal procedures and ceremonial undertakings that had been years in the planning.

Queen’s death saw ‘very personal response’ from Scotland

Dr Morrow explained: “That has been a significant amount of my work during the nine years I’ve been Lord Lyon and involved many public sector bodies and organisations who I can’t begin to thank enough.

“We have to remember that it’s been many years since UK has had such a situation and the Queen’s death put many years of planning into motion.

“In addition, it was a first for Scotland to have both the serving monarch and the future King here in Scotland at the time of the Queen’s passing.”

He said this allowed Scotland to give a “very personal response” to what might have taken place in England.

He added: “From the moment the Queen’s cortege left Balmoral on its journey to Edinburgh, I watched in awe at how the people from communities right along that journey responded.”

Praise for Dundee

With a unique view of events, the Lord Lyon said: “I have particular pride in how the city of Dundee played a significant part in that journey.”

Thousands turned out along the route the cortege took through the city as mourners paid respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Dr Morrow added: “I voice my gratitude to the Lord Provost, (Bill Campbell) and the city’s leaders for the hospitality displayed as the cortege passed through Dundee.

“I must also speak of the immeasurable pride at the way the people of Dundee reacted.”

Dr Morrow admits he was acutely aware of the weight of history bearing down on him as he readied himself to deliver the proclamation of King Charles III outside St Giles Cathedral.

‘Bursting with pride’

“It was with much trepidation given the role of the Lord Lyon in such historic circumstances and given that my position stretches back centuries,” said Dr Morrow.

“Despite the nerves I gave the proclamation and then the three cheers with all the heart and vigour that I could.

“My heart was bursting with pride at the public’s response to the cheers.”

A student of heraldry for more than 30 years, Dr Morrow was appointed Lord Lyon by the Queen in 2014.

Duties of the office, which is more than 600 years old, include granting armorial bearings and making judicial rulings on coats of arms.

In that time, being responsible for ceremonial proceedings has brought Dr Morrow into contact with the Queen on countless occasions.

Special memories of the Queen

And it is memories of the Queen’s love of Scotland that will stay with him.

“She loved Scotland so dearly and appreciated the different way of life here,” he said.

“Particularly striking was a Scottish sense of humour that she held and also enjoyed.”

He added: “She also had a gentle graciousness that struck you the moment you were in here company.”

Having already been at the centre of the proceedings following the Queen’s passing in Scotland, Dr Morrow will also play a role at her funeral.

Scotland represented at state funeral

He will be one of those accompanying the Queen’s coffin as it moves from Westminster Hall to the Abbey, where the state funeral will take place in front of the world.

Dr Morrow will then take part in the Queen’s final journey as the coffin is taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor.

The Queen will then be laid to rest in the George VI Memorial Chapel after a private service for members of the royal family.