Lord Lyon tells of his ‘pride’ in Dundee’s response to Queen’s death and his role at state funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Lord Lyon tells of his ‘pride’ in Dundee’s response to Queen’s death and his role at state funeral

By Neil Henderson
September 19 2022, 5.55am
Lord Lyon, the former Dundee Councillor Joseph Morrow
Joseph Morrow , Scotland's Lord Lyon King of Arms, leads three cheers for the King.

The Lord Lyon King of Arms, a former Dundee councillor, has singled out the city in his praise for how Scotland honoured the late Queen after her death.

Dr Joseph Morrow, who previously represented Maryfield, played a key role in proclaiming King Charles III monarch from atop Mercat Cross in Edinburgh.

Dr Morrow says he was left “in awe” at the response to the Queen’s passing, and singled out Dundee for praise in how locals honoured the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

Dr Morrow during the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross in Edinburgh.

He said: “With the Queen’s obvious and deeply held affection for Scotland, I personally feel it was appropriate that she was here at at the end.

“It allowed Scotland to pay its own, unique respects to her and demonstrate their appreciation with such dignity.

“With the eyes of the world upon Scotland, it’s with immense pride that I’ve watched the nation step up and react so emotionally and so magnificently.”

The moment the announcement was made that the Queen had passed away, it activated royal procedures and ceremonial undertakings that had been years in the planning.

Queen’s death saw ‘very personal response’ from Scotland

Dr Morrow explained: “That has been a significant amount of my work during the nine years I’ve been Lord Lyon and involved many public sector bodies and organisations who I can’t begin to thank enough.

Dr Morrow was appointed Lord Lyon King of Arms in 2014.

“We have to remember that it’s been many years since UK has had such a situation  and the Queen’s death put many years of planning into motion.

“In addition, it was a first for Scotland to have both the serving monarch and the future King here in Scotland at the time of the Queen’s passing.”

He said this allowed Scotland to give a “very personal response” to what might have taken place in England.

He added: “From the moment the Queen’s cortege left Balmoral on its journey to Edinburgh, I watched in awe at how the people from communities right along that journey responded.”

Praise for Dundee

With a unique view of events, the Lord Lyon said: “I have particular pride in how the city of Dundee played a significant part in that journey.”

Thousands turned out along the route the cortege took through the city as mourners paid respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Dr Morrow added: “I voice my gratitude to the Lord Provost, (Bill Campbell) and the city’s leaders for the hospitality displayed as the cortege passed through Dundee.

Dr Morrow has praised Dundee for the way it welcomed the Queen’s cortege.

“I must also speak of the immeasurable pride at the way the people of Dundee reacted.”

Dr Morrow admits he was acutely aware of the weight of history bearing down on him as he readied himself to deliver the proclamation of King Charles III outside St Giles Cathedral.

‘Bursting with pride’

“It was with much trepidation given the role of the Lord Lyon in such historic circumstances and given that my position stretches back centuries,” said Dr Morrow.

“Despite the nerves I gave the proclamation and then the three cheers with all the heart and vigour that I could.

“My heart was bursting with pride at the public’s response to the cheers.”

A student of heraldry for more than 30 years, Dr Morrow was appointed Lord Lyon by the Queen in 2014.

Dr Joseph Morrow.
Dr Joseph Morrow.

Duties of the office, which is more than 600 years old, include granting armorial bearings and making judicial rulings on coats of arms.

In that time, being responsible for ceremonial proceedings has brought Dr Morrow into contact with the Queen on countless occasions.

Special memories of the Queen

And it is memories of the Queen’s love of Scotland that will stay with him.

“She loved Scotland so dearly and appreciated the different way of life here,” he said.

“Particularly striking was a Scottish sense of humour that she held and also enjoyed.”

He added: “She also had a gentle graciousness that struck you the moment you were in here company.”

Lord Lyon, the former Dundee Councillor Joseph Morrow
Dr Morrow dressed in his ceremonial robes.

Having already been at the centre of the proceedings following the Queen’s passing in Scotland, Dr Morrow will also play a role at her funeral.

Scotland represented at state funeral

He will be one of those accompanying the Queen’s coffin as it moves from Westminster Hall to the Abbey, where the state funeral will take place in front of the world.

Dr Morrow will then take part in the Queen’s final journey as the coffin is taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor.

The Queen will then be laid to rest in the George VI Memorial Chapel after a private service for members of the royal family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 16092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 15/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0
Marta Henderson of Relationships Scotland for Tayside & Fife has seen a rise in referrals for family mediation in the area.
Tips on keeping your family together as rising numbers in Tayside & Fife seek…
0
Dundee woman Jess Probst was pulled to safety by a lifeboat crew following her 90-minute ordeal.
Dundee woman 'lucky to be alive' after terrifying ordeal adrift on River Tay
Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Dundee United fans' chief slates those who disrupted minute's silence for the Queen
The scene of the crash.
Police appeal after pensioner seriously injured in Angus crash
To go with story by Steven Rae. Police in Arklay Street area, incident ongoing - possible murder Picture shows; Police in Arklay Street area, incident ongoing. Dundee . Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/07/2021; 874a7699-b650-4c07-bb0c-48da1c7edc23
Knifeman jailed after six-hour police stand-off in Dundee
Dundee Wheeled Piper Katie Robertson
Dundee's Wheeled Piper hopes new wheelchair will help her achieve her dreams
The Post Office has been in the news with negative press due to the Post Office scandal.
Dundee event asks: What can Scotland’s legal system learn from the Post Office Horizon…
0
Some of the sustainable, fresh food on offer at The Barrelman, Dundee. food discounts
The 8 best places for students in Dundee to eat out on a budget

More from The Courier

Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 16092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 15/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0
Liz Truss and Jim Fitton.
Liz Truss failed my brother while he was jailed in Iraq, says Fife woman