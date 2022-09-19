Harley-Davidson fans tour Angus trying to flush out perfect poker hand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bikers criss-crossed Angus on Sunday in search of the perfect hand in a novel fundraising drive.

They were taking part in the latest event to raise the profile of a £500,000 campaign to buy a historic cottage near Brechin.

Netherton was the 19th century cotter house home of Sandy and Margaret Davidson.

And it is rooted in the success story of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The Davidsons emigrated to Milwuakee in the 1850s, including middle son William.

William was born at Netherton Cottage.

And his three sons forged the partnership with Bill Harley which led to the creation of legendary Milwaukee motorcycle company.

The Davidson Legacy Preservation Group wants to buy the Angus cottage, which was restored a decade ago.

It is a mecca for Harley-Davidson fans from around the world.

And the house has been visited by Davidson descendants and senior executives of the company.

The preservation group has secured charity status and want to harness the heritage potential of the important site.

Poker run

Sunday’s Poker Run involved bikers touring five Angus locations to pick up playing cards for their hand.

They visited Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre, Rewaco Trikes at Brechin, Kirriemuir Camera Obscura, Panzerotti in Forfar and Arbroath’s Meadowbank Inn before returning to the cottage.

Legacy group chairwoman Nyree Aitken said: “The idea was for people to enjoy the day in Angus.

“Hopefully the other venues benefitted from bringing folk into the area.

“We had huge support from businesses for the prizes for the event, many from outside Angus.

“But we want to keep getting the message out there that this isn’t just a Brechin thing, or a motorbike thing.

“This cottage is part of the heritage of Angus.

“We should be making much more of that.”