Harley-Davidson fans tour Angus trying to flush out perfect poker hand

By Graham Brown
September 19 2022, 5.55am
David Milne, Scott and Mona Ferrier at Netherton Cottage. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
David Milne, Scott and Mona Ferrier at Netherton Cottage. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Bikers criss-crossed Angus on Sunday in search of the perfect hand in a novel fundraising drive.

They were taking part in the latest event to raise the profile of a £500,000 campaign to buy a historic cottage near Brechin.

Netherton was the 19th century cotter house home of Sandy and Margaret Davidson.

And it is rooted in the success story of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The Davidsons emigrated to Milwuakee in the 1850s, including middle son William.

William was born at Netherton Cottage.

Netherton Cottage at Brechin
Visiting bikers view the interior of Netherton Cottage. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And his three sons forged the partnership with Bill Harley which led to the creation of legendary Milwaukee motorcycle company.

The Davidson Legacy Preservation Group wants to buy the Angus cottage, which was restored a decade ago.

It is a mecca for Harley-Davidson fans from around the world.

Harley_Davidson at Brechin
One of the participating machines parked opposite Netherton Cottage. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And the house has been visited by Davidson descendants and senior executives of the company.

The preservation group has secured charity status and want to harness the heritage potential of the important site.

Poker run

Sunday’s Poker Run involved bikers touring five Angus locations to pick up playing cards for their hand.

They visited Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre, Rewaco Trikes at Brechin, Kirriemuir Camera Obscura, Panzerotti in Forfar and Arbroath’s Meadowbank Inn before returning to the cottage.

Netherton Cottage at Brechin
Chrissy Gray, Jack Cargill and Robert Gray inside the cottage. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Legacy group chairwoman Nyree Aitken said: “The idea was for people to enjoy the day in Angus.

“Hopefully the other venues benefitted from bringing folk into the area.

“We had huge support from businesses for the prizes for the event, many from outside Angus.

Brechin Harley-Davidson link
The famous marque has family roots in Angus. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“But we want to keep getting the message out there that this isn’t just a Brechin thing, or a motorbike thing.

“This cottage is part of the heritage of Angus.

“We should be making much more of that.”

