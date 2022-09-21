North-east Tory MP David Duguid back in UK Government in Liz Truss reshuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

North-east Tory MP David Duguid back in UK Government in Liz Truss reshuffle

North-east Tory MP David Duguid has been brought back into UK's Scotland Office by Liz Truss.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 21 2022, 10.10am Updated: September 21 2022, 1.19pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
David Duguid.

North-east Tory MP David Duguid has been brought back into UK’s Scotland Office by Liz Truss.

Mr Duguid will work for cabinet minister Alister Jack as parliamentary under-secretary of state, a position he held until last September when he became a trade envoy.

The Banff and Buchan MP repeatedly showed loyalty to Boris Johnson when he was in office and backed him in a House of Commons confidence vote.

But he finally turned against the ex-Tory leader in July when dozens of ministerial resignations eventually forced him out as prime minister.

He was the final Scottish Tory MP to remove his support for Mr Johnson.

Prime Minister Liz Truss
Liz Truss.

After his appointment, Mr Duguid said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as a Scotland Office minister.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish Secretary and ministerial colleagues across the UK Government to deliver our ambitious programme for the people of Scotland.”

Tory chief Ms Truss has given key cabinet posts to some ministers who backed her predecessor until the end, including Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Key allies of defeated rival candidate Rishi Sunak have largely been frozen out of her government.

In his new role, Mr Duguid can be expected to continue lobbying for a green freeport bid from Aberdeen and Peterhead to be accepted.

The UK Government has confirmed two of the special economic zones will be launched in Scotland and backers of the north-east bid hope it can bring thousands of jobs to the area.

Aberdeen harbour.
A new freeport could come to Aberdeen.

Mr Duguid sparked anger among environmentalists last year when he claimed it would be better to extract oil and leave it unused rather than importing supplies from abroad.

His party leader Ms Truss wants to ramp up oil and gas production in the North Sea in response to the energy crisis despite SNP opposition.

Mr Duguid argued domestic fossil fuels supplies were better since the industry could help support British workers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation
RCN Scotland said the shortfall of nursing students was ‘extremely worrying’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shortfall of nursing students ‘extremely worrying’, says RCN Scotland
David Duguid.
Liz Truss trying to 'drill her way' out of energy crisis
David Duguid.
Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 improvement after more road deaths
Why are some Scottish MPs not swearing allegiance to the new King?
David Duguid.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
David Duguid.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Douglas Ross rivals ridicule Tory leader over bogus appointment
Mercedes Villalba
Emergency rent freeze should be backdated by months, claims Dundee MSP
David Duguid.
Rory Stewart wants UK to honour Queen by tackling world poverty

More from The Courier

David Duguid.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
David Duguid.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
David Duguid.
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
David Duguid.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
David Duguid.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks