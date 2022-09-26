Nicola Sturgeon says following ‘abhorrent’ Tory lead on budget would be wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon says following ‘abhorrent’ Tory lead on budget would be wrong

By Andy Philip
September 26 2022, 1.20pm Updated: September 27 2022, 9.30am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made clear she will not follow the UK Chancellor’s growth plans, which she branded “morally repugnant, fiscally damaging and reckless”.

The SNP leader was clear in her criticism three days after MP Kwasi Kwarteng stunned observers by announcing a £45 billion package of tax cuts.

The pound plunged to a record low against the US dollar by Monday morning.

Investors worry the gap in spending caused by the tax cuts will not be fully funded.

Inflation is running at 10%, adding to concerns about the impact on ordinary households.

Ms Sturgeon said on Monday: “The mini-budget was a catastrophic disaster that is playing out in real time before our eyes right now.

“The UK economy is in crisis, we’re seeing sterling in freefall, we’re seeing the cost of Government borrowing ratcheting up.

“We saw on Friday from the Chancellor policies that are, in my view, morally abhorrent, racking up borrowing that future generations will have to repay, not to invest in the overall wellbeing of the economy or help the majority, but to make a relatively small number of already rich people even richer – that’s indefensible.”

What did the Chancellor do?

The Chancellor scrapped the 45% top rate of tax for higher earners, meaning the top rate is now 40% in England.

In Scotland, a top rate of 46% on earnings over £150,000 remains.

Mr Kwarteng cut the basic rate to 19p. In Scotland there is already a starter rate of 19p and a basic rate of 21p.

I believe it’s the British people that are going to drive this economy.

– Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

It means the SNP is now forced to consider the new tax landscape across the UK before making any adjustments or leaving the new wider gap.

On Sunday the Chancellor said there is more to come.

“I want to see over the next year, people retain more of their income, because I believe it’s the British people that are going to drive this economy,” he said.

On Monday morning, Scottish Tory MSP Liz Smith accepted there was a “very difficult message” to sell when people see bankers’ bonuses are increasing.

But she added: “The biggest picture within this is to ensure the growth within the economy.”

