Burst water main affecting supplies to homes in Dundee repaired

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A burst water main affecting supplies to homes in Dundee has now been repaired.

Scottish Water has investigated the issue – which was impacting homes in the Balgay area of the city.

It was hoped that the burst would be repaired by around 9pm on Monday evening.

However, “complications” meant the burst was instead repaired during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers while we carried out this essential repair to the burst water main on Netherton Terrace last night and thank them for their patience while we worked to get this completed.”

The spokesman said they had been able to isolate the original issue quickly and restore service to most customers while the repair took place.