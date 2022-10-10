All you need to know as Supreme Court hears SNP’s independence referendum case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

All you need to know as Supreme Court hears SNP’s independence referendum case

The UK's top court is hearing arguments on the case for a legal Scottish independence referendum.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 11 2022, 6.01pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.

The UK’s top court is hearing arguments on the case for a legal Scottish independence referendum.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming court case and how it fits into the complicated route to a second vote on Scotland’s future.

What caused this legal test?

Ms Sturgeon intends to hold a second independence ballot on October 19 next year.

But a major problem stands in the SNP’s leader’s way: the UK Government refuses to let it happen.

Nicola Sturgeon wants a referendum next year.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson snubbed pleas from Holyrood for the legislation which would let Ms Sturgeon’s party have a referendum, known as a Section 30 Order.

His successor Liz Truss has shown no signs of backing down.

However, the SNP leadership say they should have the right to hold IndyRef2 without needing the explicit approval of the UK Government.

Why is this with the Supreme Court?

Scotland’s top law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, deferred the SNP’s case to the Supreme Court to get the necessary degree of confidence that a proposed Referendum Bill would be within Holyrood’s powers.

The Advocate General for Scotland, who advises the UK Government, had considered a referendum was “plainly” reserved to Westminster.

Liz Truss opposes IndyRef2.

Britain’s top court said it would be in the interests of judges to hear arguments from both sides.

The UK Parliament law which created Holyrood lets Scotland’s Lord Advocate send legal cases to the Supreme Court if they concern devolved matters.

As a result it will be up to judges in London to come to a verdict on whether the SNP’s case is valid.

What happens if the SNP’s case succeeds?

A victory at the Supreme Court would give Ms Sturgeon a major boost in her hopes of keeping to her IndyRef2 timetable.

It would allow her government to push ahead with plans for a vote despite lacking the approval of the Conservatives at Westminster.

However, the UK Government and unionists in Scotland could pursue other means to undermine a vote.

The Supreme Court in London.
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP’s arguments in favour of a vote.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has previously vowed his party would not participate in any illegal referendum.

In August, it was reported the Tories were considering a new law which would mean a majority of all eligible voters in Scotland has to back independence for it to pass.

What happens if the SNP case fails?

Failure at the Supreme Court would deal a massive blow to Ms Sturgeon’s hopes of holding a rerun of the 2014 poll.

The first minister has repeatedly insisted a second referendum must be held legally.

In June, the SNP leader came up with a plan B, saying she would fight the next UK general election on the single issues of independence if she had to.

But the UK Government would likely refuse to recognise this as valid, which would spark a further constitutional crisis.

Under Ms Sturgeon’s definition, pro-independence parties would need to win more than 50% of the vote – not just a majority of seats – for that vote to be considered a success.

Labour resurgence

The lack of support for the Tory government north of the border has often been used by the SNP as a key argument in favour of independence.

But this could be complicated by Labour’s resurgence in the polls, prompted by anger at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s handling of the economy.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour is on the march.

Sir Keir Starmer will want to peel voters away from the SNP at the next UK election in his bid to enter 10 Downing Street.

However, Scotland’s polling guru John Curtice has said support for Ms Sturgeon’s party remains strong despite events at Westminster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Image shows Forst Minister of Scotland Nicle Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Could Britain's economic decline provide another boost to Scottish independence?
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
File photo dated 29-04-2021 of The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh. Labour are ahead of the Conservatives in Holyrood voting intentions, an opinion poll has found, with the SNP maintaining a comfortable lead. Issue date: Wednesday May 4, 2022.
Set up inquiry into mishandling of child safety allegations, Government told
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a large SNP sign, surrounded by supporters at the party conference in Aberdeen.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must inject some energy into stagnant SNP conference
EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to…
Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Transport chief Jenny Gilruth frustrated over her own Fife rail commute
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the Action Zone during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Credibility test’ for Scottish Government as it hosts climate conference
Rosyth ferry can be springboard for rebuilding ties with Europe, says Fife MP

Most Read

1
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
The Supreme Court will hear the SNP's case for a referendum.
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks