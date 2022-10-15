Tory issues Caledonian Sleeper ‘hands off’ warning to SNP and Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tory issues Caledonian Sleeper ‘hands off’ warning to SNP and Labour

A Conservative MP has warned against a "nightmarish" move to nationalise the Caledonian Sleeper service and reintegrate it with ScotRail.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
October 15 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Calum Ross
Caledonian Sleeper

A Conservative MP has warned against a “nightmarish” move to nationalise the Caledonian Sleeper service and reintegrate it with ScotRail.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has announced the termination of Serco’s contract to operate the overnight trains, which run from London to Aberdeen, Inverness, Fort William, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The franchise agreement will come to an end in June next year and calls have been growing for the service to be brought back into public ownership.

RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch has described it as a “huge opportunity” to deliver better value for money and stronger public oversight.

Labour MSP Katy Clark has now tabled a Holyrood motion highlighting the proposal.

But Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, told Labour and the SNP to “keep their hands off” the sleeper service.

Andrew Bowie MP.

“This is a vital link connecting communities in north Scotland to southern England and all points between,” he said.

“Although not without its difficulties, Jenny Gilruth has admitted that Serco ran it well.

“Passengers won’t sleep easily knowing they’re on another SNP government-run service.

“It is more likely to be nightmarish given their track record of nationalising the likes of Prestwick Airport, Ferguson Marine and ScotRail.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby said privatisation had failed.

“Andrew Bowie should stop commenting on issues of economic significance while his party derails the national economy,” the MSP said.

‘Defending a broken model’

“It’s no surprise this out-of-touch Tory party are defending a broken model that puts profits before passengers.

“Privatisation has been failing rail passengers for years, leaving them with spiralling fares and shambolic services.

“The SNP’s mismanagement has wreaked havoc with rail services in Scotland long before ScotRail came into public hands.

“The iconic Caledonian Sleeper deserves better than failed privatisation or SNP chaos – we need genuine public ownership.”

Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport

In an answer at Holyrood on October 5, Ms Gilruth said Serco’s proposals for the service had been rejected on the grounds of not representing value for money.

She added that the franchise agreement would end on June 25 2023.

“Work is under way to determine arrangements for the continued provision of Caledonian Sleeper rail services beyond 25 June 2023 and this will be updated to parliament once determined,” the minister said.

“It is worth noting that Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited has, broadly, delivered well and significantly improved Caledonian Sleeper services over the last seven years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Caledonian Sleeper
Dundee University bosses accused of 'derecognising' unions as their salaries soar
Caledonian Sleeper
Douglas Ross backs U-turn on Tory tax cuts he wanted rolled out in Scotland
Caledonian Sleeper
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Green conference in Dundee and further Tory turmoil
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had 'two very happy years' in Fife
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Caledonian Sleeper
Vote on Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater's leadership roles delayed by 'technical issues'
Landlords seek legal advice over SNP Government rent freeze
Avian flu has been found (Joe Giddens/PA)
Avian flu confirmed on island
Caledonian Sleeper
Dundee has 'secret weapon' which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland
Scotland has generated record levels of renewable electricity (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Renewable energy generation hits record high

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
Caledonian Sleeper
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Caledonian Sleeper
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Caledonian Sleeper
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Caledonian Sleeper
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…
Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself
Caledonian Sleeper
Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn
Caledonian Sleeper
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
Caledonian Sleeper
No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the…
Caledonian Sleeper
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
Caledonian Sleeper
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision
Caledonian Sleeper
Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented