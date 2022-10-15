Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Environment agency chiefs say they have no concerns about radiological contamination of the Brechin Infirmary site NHS Tayside want to clear for housing.

In July, the health body lodged an application for permission in principle to demolish the empty hospital and redevelop the Infirmary Street land.

They say the 1.5 hectare site could accommodate more than 40 homes.

The application is still to be determined.

But the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Angus Council environmental officials will not stand in the way of the buildings being knocked down.

Sepa is a statutory consultee in the process.

They say: “We have no record or evidence of radiological contamination at this site.

“Consequently, based on the information provided, we have no site specific comments to offer on this application.”

The council’s own environmental health officers advised planning colleagues to contact Sepa over the risk of harmful or radioactive material from processes such as x-rays.

“All hospital sites will have had workshops, chemical stores, fuel oil tanks and pipes, boiler rooms and waste stores,” they said.

“It is also possible that hospital sites may have had reason to use radioactive substances as part of their operation.”

The council department wants a planning condition requiring a full contaminated land survey before there is any development on the site.

Town opposition

However, there is still local opposition from some who wanted to see the building re-developed as a community health hub.

Brechin Healthcare Group’s ambitious plan finally collapsed in January when the Scottish Government rejected an appeal over NHS Tayside’s refusal of a community asset transfer of the building.

And a leading figure in the group says health chiefs are being “sleekit” over their bid for housing.

In a letter of objection, Dr Hamish Greig says there are substantial housing developments planned for other sites in Brechin and Edzell.

And he has branded local health services “threadbare”.

“I challenge the idea that there is no other useful purpose to which the building and land can be put. The Brechin Healthcare group made solid proposals which would both have helped the community and the health services.

“The community benefit is £1m+ per year.

“I object to the sleekit approach of the health board,” he added, saying 2019 plans showed 25 homes on the infirmary site.

“But the board says 44 houses, which does not match.

“They said they needed land for an extension of the health centre car park but there is no mention of this in the application.”

The council set a determination deadline of September 6 but the application has yet to be decided under either delegated powers or brought before councillors.