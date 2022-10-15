Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision

By Graham Brown
October 15 2022, 6.00am
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid

Environment agency chiefs say they have no concerns about radiological contamination of the Brechin Infirmary site NHS Tayside want to clear for housing.

In July, the health body lodged an application for permission in principle to demolish the empty hospital and redevelop the Infirmary Street land.

They say the 1.5 hectare site could accommodate more than 40 homes.

The application is still to be determined.

But the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Angus Council environmental officials will not stand in the way of the buildings being knocked down.

Sepa is a statutory consultee in the process.

They say: “We have no record or evidence of radiological contamination at this site.

“Consequently, based on the information provided, we have no site specific comments to offer on this application.”

The council’s own environmental health officers advised planning colleagues to contact Sepa over the risk of harmful or radioactive material from processes such as x-rays.

Brechin Infirmary
Brechin Infirmary closed in 2015. Image: Paul Reid

“All hospital sites will have had workshops, chemical stores, fuel oil tanks and pipes, boiler rooms and waste stores,” they said.

“It is also possible that hospital sites may have had reason to use radioactive substances as part of their operation.”

The council department wants a planning condition requiring a full contaminated land survey before there is any development on the site.

Town opposition

However, there is still local opposition from some who wanted to see the building re-developed as a community health hub.

Brechin Healthcare Group’s ambitious plan finally collapsed in January when the Scottish Government rejected an appeal over NHS Tayside’s refusal of a community asset transfer of the building.

Brechin Healthcare Group
Brechin Healthcare Group wanted to develop the old infirmary as a community hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

And a leading figure in the group says health chiefs are being “sleekit” over their bid for housing.

In a letter of objection, Dr Hamish Greig says there are substantial housing developments planned for other sites in Brechin and Edzell.

And he has branded local health services “threadbare”.

“I challenge the idea that there is no other useful purpose to which the building and land can be put. The Brechin Healthcare group made solid proposals which would both have helped the community and the health services.

“The community benefit is £1m+ per year.

“I object to the sleekit approach of the health board,” he added, saying 2019 plans showed 25 homes on the infirmary site.

“But the board says 44 houses, which does not match.

“They said they needed land for an extension of the health centre car park but there is no mention of this in the application.”

The council set a determination deadline of September 6 but the application has yet to be decided under either delegated powers or brought before councillors.

