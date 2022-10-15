Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird in Dundee

By Amie Flett
October 15 2022, 6.00am
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.

The Caird is jam-packed full of fun and unique dining experiences under just one roof.

To get a full grasp of what’s on offer, you’d probably have to visit more than just once.

From the Caird Cocktail Bar or the Capones Speakeasy section to the Shackleton’s Restaurant or the Caird Garden, there’s an evening of great food and excitement for just about anyone.

The 1920s-themed Capones Speakeasy section of the restaurant can be found on the lower level of the building and aims to transport diners back to the “roaring twenties” with themed decorations, lots of jazz and classic cocktails.

The Caird Cocktail Bar is on the ground floor of the building, or you can head outside to the beer garden.

All three sections offer the same informal dining menu which provides a variety of food choices at affordable prices with starters ranging between £4-£6, mains between £9-£13 and steak for under £16.

The Shackleton Restaurant

The Shackleton Restaurant section includes a more formal dining experience and aims to tell the story of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s famous 800-mile trip aboard the James Caird Lifeboat after their main ship, Endurance, was crushed by ice and sank in 1915.

I first learned about Shackleton and the gruelling rescue mission he successfully executed to save the lives of his crew when I moved to Dundee just over a year ago.

I became even more invested in the story when Shackleton’s lost ship was found earlier this year, 107 years after it sank in the Antarctic.

I was interested to see how the Caird would run with this historic theme and how they would incorporate the concept into their menu.

Arriving at The Caird

When we arrived inside the building, a friendly waitress greeted us with a smile and allowed us to pick our own seats in the left section of the restaurant.

We of course went for the best table in the house, a window seat with a fantastic view of the River Tay and Tay railway bridge.

The best seat in the house in the Shackleton section of The Caird.

After we sat down a waiter instantly brought menus over to our table and asked what we would like to drink.

I was driving so I opted for a soft drink (£1.85) while my boyfriend ordered a pint of Tennents (£4.25).

At first I failed to notice any references to Shackleton and his historic Antarctic explorations but I soon began to pick out subtle features that went along with the theme.

Inside the Shackleton section of the restaurant.

There were three chandeliers made from rope hanging from the ceiling, a giant compass clock mounted on the wall and several pictures of Shackleton’s crew and other snapshots of historic Antarctic expeditions hung around the restaurant.

The food

At first glance of the menu I could see a slight seafood theme but there were plenty of non-seafood options to choose from too.

For starters we ordered the bang bang prawns (£8.90) and I was torn between the hand-dived scallops (£11.95) and the Haggis Bon Bons (£8.95).

In the end I opted for the haggis bon bons as I had only tried these once before and was keen to get a grasp of the variety of cuisines on offer.

Both dishes came well presented with nice garnish and attention to detail.

The bang bang prawns were the better out of the two. The prawns came fried in a spicy sauce and were accompanied by a crispy noodle salad.

The Bang Bang prawns.

The batter on the prawns was nice and crispy, the sauce was very mild and not too spicy – which for me I preferred – however my boyfriend said he was expecting more of a flavour that packs a punch.

My only wish was that there had been a little more sauce.

The haggis bon bons were not a disappointment, they were garnished with small salad leaves and presented on top of a rich garlic mayonnaise which complemented the haggis well.

The batter was nice and crispy but I found the haggis slightly dry at times.

The haggis bon bons.

All in all, the starters were a good sign of things to come and I was excited to dig into the main course.

Our plates were cleared within five minutes of us putting down our forks and it wasn’t long until our mains arrived at the table.

I decided to go for the breast of Cajun chicken (£15.95) while Connor went for the pan-seared seabass (16.95).

I was tempted by 10z ribeye steak (£25.95) but I was interested to try something on the menu that was slightly more unique to the restaurant.

The Cajun chicken came with sticky rice, coconut curry sauce, seasonal veg, pineapple salsa and a lime wedge.

The breast of Cajun Chicken.

The plate was bursting with colours and I couldn’t wait to tuck into it.

Unfortunately I was slightly disappointed by my dish as I found the chicken a bit chewy and dry, with little hints of Cajun in there.

The sauce was nice and flavourful and the rice was cooked well, but it didn’t have any real punch to it.

I was curious to see how the pineapple salsa would work with the meal and was hoping it would bring some sweetness to the flavour.

But because the meal also came with seasonal veg, which included carrots and what I believe was turnip, I didn’t find the flavours complimented each other too well.

I ended up with a lot of food envy as Connor’s pan-seared seabass was full of flavour, cooked well and nicely presented.

The pan-seared seabass.

The seabass was salty but not too overpowering and was cooked to perfection as it was slightly crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.

I thought the noodles went well with the seabass and included a generous helping of veg along with chilli slices and some sesame seeds.

Somehow we had room for dessert and decided to go for the cheesecake of the day, which the waitress had recommended.

It was a salted caramel cheesecake and we were told they had been made in-house that day.

Cheesecake of the day: Salted caramel cheesecake.

I’m not the biggest fan of cheesecake as I usually find them too creamy but this one was really delicious and had a perfect cream-to-biscuit base ratio.

It came with a fresh raspberry and strawberry along with vanilla sorbet, drizzled in caramel sauce.

The portion was the perfect amount to share, it wasn’t too heavy which was needed after a large meal, and you could taste the salted caramel well through the cream.

The verdict

Overall, I felt the food was tasty but that their seafood options were definitely the better picks of the menu.

I liked that the Caird made simple dishes their own and found a way to make them interesting to look at and to eat.

Perhaps offering more seafood on the menu would be a better way forward for the menu as it goes well with the theme of Shackleton.

But I did like the variety of options available so it might be that the non-seafood meals need to be looked at again to bring them up to the standards of the other dishes on offer.

The staff were easy to talk to, very friendly and attentive although we did have to get up and ask for the bill at the end.

Amie is a journalist with The Courier’s live news team based in Dundee covering breaking news across Tayside and Fife. 

She loves to spend hours scrolling on Instagram and TikTok to find the best places to eat and trying new and unique restaurants that put exciting twists on food. 

Information

Address: The Caird, 172 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

T: 01382 520008

W: www.thecaird.co.uk

Price: £63.85 for two starters, two mains, one dessert, a soft drink and a pint of Tennent’s.

Scores:

  • Food: 3/5
  • Service 4/5
  • Surroundings 4/5

