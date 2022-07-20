Former Brechin Infirmary tipped for demolition in new housing plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been lodged to demolish the former Brechin Infirmary to make way for housing.

A pre-application proposal has been submitted, to raze the Infirmary Street building and prepare the land for residential purposes.

It is thought 44 homes will be built on the site, but this will be confirmed when more detailed plans have been compiled.

Brechin Infirmary was deemed “surplus to requirements” by NHS Tayside in 2018, after healthcare services were moved elsewhere in Angus.

It had not been operational since 2015 as health bosses deemed it “unsuitable for the delivery of modern healthcare.

What next for Brechin Infirmary site?

Local campaigners Brechin Healthcare Group wanted to turn the building into a community health hub.

Their application was knocked back by site owners NHS Tayside and their appeal to the Scottish Government was also refused.

A supporting statement for the planning application said the building should be demolished to stop it becoming a blight on the town.

It said: “There is an extremely low probability of the need arising for Brechin Infirmary to reopen, even in the event of a population increase in the region.

“It is more likely facilities at other locations would be expanded.

“The site has been vacant since October 2015 and the buildings have been unutilised and entered a state of dereliction in this time.

“The site should therefore be considered for alternative, non-health related use o avoid it becoming a long-term vacant site and a blight on the town.”

Brechin Healthcare Group still hopeful for hub

Grahame Lockhart, chairman of the Brechin Healthcare Group, said: “Of course we were disappointed that we couldn’t provide a community asset.

“NHS Tayside said no and whatever they do to the building is up to them.

“Rather than taking issue on the decision, we have accepted it and are now looking for groups within the community to help build our vision.

“We are hopeful that our dreams to have a community hub in the town turn into reality in the near future.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Tayside NHS Board declared Brechin Infirmary as surplus to requirements in February 2018.

“This was reaffirmed by a further board decision in June 2021 to move to final disposal of the site by clearing the site and marketing it for future development.

“Preparations are under way on site to enact this board decision.”