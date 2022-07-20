Former Brechin Infirmary tipped for demolition in new housing plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Brechin Infirmary tipped for demolition in new housing plans

By Ben MacDonald
July 20 2022, 3.10pm Updated: July 21 2022, 6.11am
Plans have been submitted to demolish Brechin Infirmary.
Plans have been submitted to demolish Brechin Infirmary.

Plans have been lodged to demolish the former Brechin Infirmary to make way for housing.

A pre-application proposal has been submitted, to raze the Infirmary Street building and prepare the land for residential purposes.

It is thought 44 homes will be built on the site, but this will be confirmed when more detailed plans have been compiled.

Brechin Infirmary was deemed “surplus to requirements” by NHS Tayside in 2018, after healthcare services were moved elsewhere in Angus.

It had not been operational since 2015 as health bosses deemed it “unsuitable for the delivery of modern healthcare.

What next for Brechin Infirmary site?

Local campaigners Brechin Healthcare Group wanted to turn the building into a community health hub.

Their application was knocked back by site owners NHS Tayside and their appeal to the Scottish Government was also refused.

A supporting statement for the planning application said the building should be demolished to stop it becoming a blight on the town.

It said: “There is an extremely low probability of the need arising for Brechin Infirmary to reopen, even in the event of a population increase in the region.

“It is more likely facilities at other locations would be expanded.

“The site has been vacant since October 2015 and the buildings have been unutilised and entered a state of dereliction in this time.

“The site should therefore be considered for alternative, non-health related use o avoid it becoming a long-term vacant site and a blight on the town.”

Brechin Healthcare Group still hopeful for hub

Grahame Lockhart, chairman of the Brechin Healthcare Group, said: “Of course we were disappointed that we couldn’t provide a community asset.

“NHS Tayside said no and whatever they do to the building is up to them.

“Rather than taking issue on the decision, we have accepted it and are now looking for groups within the community to help build our vision.

“We are hopeful that our dreams to have a community hub in the town turn into reality in the near future.”

Brechin Healthcare Group chairman Grahame Lockhart at the infirmary. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Tayside NHS Board declared Brechin Infirmary as surplus to requirements in February 2018.

“This was reaffirmed by a further board decision in June 2021 to move to final disposal of the site by clearing the site and marketing it for future development.

“Preparations are under way on site to enact this board decision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]