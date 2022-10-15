Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

By Rachel Amery
October 15 2022, 6.00am
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Staff members on strike at Dundee University

Dundee University has been accused of “derecognising” unions after making controversial changes to its pension scheme.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba said the university is “riding roughshod” over objections raised by Unite over changes to contracts.

Some staff members claim the alteration could see pension pots slashed by 40%.

Ms Villalba said the action the university has taken is “effectively derecognising” it’s union and has dubbed it a “dark day for the city”.

It comes just days after the university was criticised for increasing vice-principal for international Wendy Alexander’s salary to at least £170,000 while the lowest paid are pushed into “pension poverty”.

‘Riding roughshod’ over union objections

The University of Dundee Superannuation Scheme, which is only available to the six lowest pay grades, is being partly replaced by a privately administered scheme.

The change has already been agreed by the university court and will come into force on January 1, 2023.

Unite estimates some pensions will drop from £20,100 a year to £14,400 as a result.

Ms Villalba wrote to Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of Dundee University, accusing the institution of agreeing pension changes without working with union leaders on a compromise.

The university wrote back to Ms Villalba to confirm the decision will not be reversed.

However the letter added there is “no question of a derecognition of the union”.

Ms Villalba said: “It’s contradictory and frankly hollow for the university management to make promises about union recognition, while at the same time riding roughshod over the objections of union members to controversial pension changes.

Mercedes Villalba MSP

“The new pension arrangements are being imposed without any attempts to work with unions on a compromise.

“There are real concerns among Unite members that management has effectively already derecognised their union by declaring that a final decision that will not be reversed has been made on these detrimental pension changes.”

In her letter, the Labour MSP added that cutting trade unions out of the negotiating process “serves no-one”.

Union members at the university are now planning to continue strike action until the end of the year unless the plan is dropped.

Increase to top salaries ‘disturbing’

It was revealed this week that former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander will receive a salary increase of at least £10,000 for her role at the university.

Ms Alexander now earns at least £170,000 – £35,000 more than First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Wendy Alexander

Ms Villalba said the decisions made over staff pensions while increasing Ms Alexander’s salary is “disturbing”.

She said: “This is no way to engage in serious negotiation and it is especially disturbing that management is taking such a hostile approach to union members while at the same time handing out excessive and unjustified pay rises to university boardroom executives.”

‘Derecognition’ denied by university

Professor Gillespie wrote back to Ms Villalba to say the changes to the pension scheme were “fully interrogated” by the university.

He denied accusations of derecognising the union.

The principal and vice-chancellor said: “Throughout the consultation and still now the university has always been open to discussion with the unions and it is simply untrue to state otherwise.

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor at Dundee University

“Court’s decision followed 18 months of discussion, negotiation and consultation with staff and the campus unions.

“Over that time the university revised and changed the proposals considerably from what was originally put forward, with significant extra investment in the scheme.”

He added he is disappointed staff are continuing to strike over the dispute.

Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k

