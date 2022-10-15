Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee University has been accused of “derecognising” unions after making controversial changes to its pension scheme.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba said the university is “riding roughshod” over objections raised by Unite over changes to contracts.

Some staff members claim the alteration could see pension pots slashed by 40%.

Ms Villalba said the action the university has taken is “effectively derecognising” it’s union and has dubbed it a “dark day for the city”.

It comes just days after the university was criticised for increasing vice-principal for international Wendy Alexander’s salary to at least £170,000 while the lowest paid are pushed into “pension poverty”.

‘Riding roughshod’ over union objections

The University of Dundee Superannuation Scheme, which is only available to the six lowest pay grades, is being partly replaced by a privately administered scheme.

The change has already been agreed by the university court and will come into force on January 1, 2023.

Unite estimates some pensions will drop from £20,100 a year to £14,400 as a result.

Ms Villalba wrote to Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of Dundee University, accusing the institution of agreeing pension changes without working with union leaders on a compromise.

The university wrote back to Ms Villalba to confirm the decision will not be reversed.

However the letter added there is “no question of a derecognition of the union”.

Ms Villalba said: “It’s contradictory and frankly hollow for the university management to make promises about union recognition, while at the same time riding roughshod over the objections of union members to controversial pension changes.

“The new pension arrangements are being imposed without any attempts to work with unions on a compromise.

“There are real concerns among Unite members that management has effectively already derecognised their union by declaring that a final decision that will not be reversed has been made on these detrimental pension changes.”

In her letter, the Labour MSP added that cutting trade unions out of the negotiating process “serves no-one”.

Union members at the university are now planning to continue strike action until the end of the year unless the plan is dropped.

Increase to top salaries ‘disturbing’

It was revealed this week that former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander will receive a salary increase of at least £10,000 for her role at the university.

Ms Alexander now earns at least £170,000 – £35,000 more than First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Villalba said the decisions made over staff pensions while increasing Ms Alexander’s salary is “disturbing”.

She said: “This is no way to engage in serious negotiation and it is especially disturbing that management is taking such a hostile approach to union members while at the same time handing out excessive and unjustified pay rises to university boardroom executives.”

‘Derecognition’ denied by university

Professor Gillespie wrote back to Ms Villalba to say the changes to the pension scheme were “fully interrogated” by the university.

He denied accusations of derecognising the union.

The principal and vice-chancellor said: “Throughout the consultation and still now the university has always been open to discussion with the unions and it is simply untrue to state otherwise.

“Court’s decision followed 18 months of discussion, negotiation and consultation with staff and the campus unions.

“Over that time the university revised and changed the proposals considerably from what was originally put forward, with significant extra investment in the scheme.”

He added he is disappointed staff are continuing to strike over the dispute.