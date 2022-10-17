Nicola Sturgeon to use UK economic woes to push case for independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon to use UK economic woes to push case for independence

By Derek Healey and Rachel Amery
October 17 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 17 2022, 12.33pm
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon will today seek to exploit the economic chaos gripping the UK by insisting Scots would be financially better off with independence.

The first minister will cite the “failure” of the UK system as she unveils her economic prospectus in a paper outlining the case for a split.

It will cover issues such as currency, trade and fiscal responsibility, as Ms Sturgeon argues the UK economy is holding Scotland back.

The latest in a series of papers ahead of a proposed second referendum in October 2023, the prospectus will argue independence would create a “fairer, wealthier and greener country”.

‘Kick-starting growth’

One of the key proposals will be introducing a new £20 billion fund generated from Scotland’s oil revenues and “responsible” borrowing.

The Scottish Government say the fund will “accelerate the transition to net zero, build resilient communities, and help kick-start the sustainable economic growth so important for the newly independent nation”.

Ahead of the paper being published, Ms Sturgeon argued Scotland has the “skilled people, innovative businesses and natural resources” needed to run an independent economy.

Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

She said: “Scotland’s economy is one of the best performing in the UK – however the UK economy, particularly post-Brexit, is now lagging behind many EU and international comparators.

“The UK economic model is demonstrably failing and increasingly holding Scotland back.

“Independence is now essential to build an economy that works for everyone.”

She continued: “The paper we are publishing today will help people make a clear, informed choice about independence and how we can forge a path towards becoming a fairer, greener, wealthier country.”

Ms Sturgeon said analysis shows a “dynamic economy and social justice go hand in hand”, and that linking the two together will “make the other stronger”.

Labour and Tories criticise plans

Opposition parties have already raised doubts about the paper.

The Scottish Conservatives say the SNP has been unable to answer simple questions on currency, pensions and trade with the rest of the UK.

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “The SNP has never been able to make a convincing economic case for independence, and this paper doesn’t change that.

“Nationalists are consistently unable to address the big questions that the public want answered about independence – on currency, on pensions and about how a hard border would impact our trade with the rest of the UK.”

Liz Smith, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.
Liz Smith, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour finance spokesman Daniel Johnson called on the SNP to “drop the spin and come clean with people about the catastrophic reality of their economic plans”.

He said: “Despite wasting 15 years in government peddling the same old agenda, they still can’t answer even the most basic questions.

“They are gambling people’s livelihoods based on fantasy economics and wishful thinking.

“The last few weeks have exposed the high price we pay when reckless, ideologically-driven governments make impossible promises and unfunded plans.”

