Will Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn be elected SNP Westminster leader today?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Blackford’s successor as the SNP’s Westminster chief will be officially announced this evening in a surprise contest between MPs Stephen Flynn and Alison Thewliss.

Mr Flynn, who represents Aberdeen South, is a Dundee United fan who grew up in the city.

He was tipped as favourite after reports emerged in November he was plotting to oust longtime leader Mr Blackford.

He denied any interest in the role at the time, but announced his candidacy on Sunday night.

Mr Flynn was considered a shoo-in until a surprise entry on Saturday night from Ms Thewliss, seen as “continuity” candidate insiders think is closer to first minister Nicola Sturgeon. was an early favourite.

As a north-east MP, he has regularly spoken out about the future of Scotland’s energy industry.

Who’s backing who?

Dundee’s SNP MPs have split over the leadership contest.

Stewart Hosie is a key backer of Mr Flynn, while Chris Law has insisted Ms Thewliss is best-placed to succeed Mr Blackford.

Veteran Perth MP Pete Wishart has also declared his support for Ms Thewliss.

Mr Flynn is urging party colleagues to back firebrand MP Mhairi Black as his deputy leader.

Meanwhile, Ms Thewliss has encouraged her supporters to vote for Lanarkshire MP Stuart McDonald as her No2.

Outgoing chief Mr Blackford – who served in the role for five years – has said the winner of the leadership contest will have his full support.

How does the vote work?

SNP members do not get a say in choosing the House of Commons chief and the choice is solely a matter for MPs.

Whoever is able to command the support of a majority of their parliamentary colleagues will be crowned leader.

The candidates do not run on a joint ticket with contenders for the deputy leadership role and this vote will be held separately.

It means that either Mr Flynn or Ms Thewliss could hypothetically end up with a No2 who did not support them during the contest.

When will we find out the winner?

The winner of the leadership vote is set to be revealed later today after 7pm, less than a week after Mr Blackford quit.

MPs will cast their votes to decide who will take on the top job at their Westminster group’s AGM.

What can we expect from the new leader?

The new SNP House of Commons chief will have little respite and is expected to face off against Rishi Sunak on Wednesday at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Departing leader Mr Blackford became well-known for his regular fiery exchanges in the chamber with ex-Tory leader Boris Johnson.

Whoever is successful can also expect to be at the front and centre of Ms Sturgeon’s alternative plan to push for independence.

The first minister has vowed to turn the next election into a vote on leaving the UK alone, a major gamble that could backfire for the SNP.

Mr Flynn has emphasised his working-class background and insists he can be a “strong voice” for Scotland.

Ms Thewliss has highlighted her experience on economic issues and wants to push the Tories over the cost-of-living crisis.