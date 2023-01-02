‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Political leaders have reacted with shock after three people died in a "heartbreaking" hotel fire in Perth.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 2 2023, 2.56pm Updated: January 2 2023, 6.22pm
The New County Hotel, pictured in 2020.
MSPs and MPs from across the divide sent their sympathies to the families involved, describing the fatal blaze as a “tragic start to 2023”.

Emergency services declared a major incident after they were called to the New County Hotel in the Fair City’s County Place shortly after 5am on Monday.

Police confirmed that three adults died at the scene.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the SNP MSP for Perthshire North, was among those reacting to the news on social media.

“Heartbreaking news emerging from Perth this morning. My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy,” he said.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Absolutely awful to hear of the fire in a Perth hotel which has claimed the lives of three people.

“What a tragic start to 2023. My thoughts go out to the loved ones of those who have died.

“As always, thanks to our emergency services for their swift response in tragic circumstances.”

‘Terrible tragedy’

Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, posted: “What a terrible tragedy.

“Thoughts with the families of those involved & with the emergency services whose members will have the trauma of discovering bodies and informing relatives.”

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade posted his condolences on behalf of the local authority.

“On behalf of all councillors and staff our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who passed away following the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth this morning,” he said.

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, posted: “This is simply awful news.

“Really hoped that they had got everyone out. Thoughts with family and friends.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: “Desperately tragic news – thoughts and prayers with the families of those who have lost their lives as well as guests, staff and emergency services.”

