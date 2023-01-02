‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Political leaders have reacted with shock after three people died in a “heartbreaking” hotel fire in Perth.

MSPs and MPs from across the divide sent their sympathies to the families involved, describing the fatal blaze as a “tragic start to 2023”.

Emergency services declared a major incident after they were called to the New County Hotel in the Fair City’s County Place shortly after 5am on Monday.

Police confirmed that three adults died at the scene.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the SNP MSP for Perthshire North, was among those reacting to the news on social media.

“Heartbreaking news emerging from Perth this morning. My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy,” he said.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Absolutely awful to hear of the fire in a Perth hotel which has claimed the lives of three people.

“What a tragic start to 2023. My thoughts go out to the loved ones of those who have died.

“As always, thanks to our emergency services for their swift response in tragic circumstances.”

‘Terrible tragedy’

Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, posted: “What a terrible tragedy.

“Thoughts with the families of those involved & with the emergency services whose members will have the trauma of discovering bodies and informing relatives.”

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade posted his condolences on behalf of the local authority.

“On behalf of all councillors and staff our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who passed away following the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth this morning,” he said.

This is simply awful news. Really hoped that they had got everyone out. Thoughts with family and friends. https://t.co/EKkCLTfjNR — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) January 2, 2023

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, posted: “This is simply awful news.

“Really hoped that they had got everyone out. Thoughts with family and friends.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: “Desperately tragic news – thoughts and prayers with the families of those who have lost their lives as well as guests, staff and emergency services.”