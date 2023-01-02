KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

By Kirsty Strickland
January 2 2023, 3.43pm Updated: January 2 2023, 6.22pm
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
Andrew Tate was arrested after he posted a video mocking Greta Thunberg. Image: Twitter.

Many people won’t have heard the name Andrew Tate before last week.

The social media influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist was arrested in Romania last Thursday on charges of human trafficking, rape and organised crime.

His brother was also arrested on the same charges.

In response to the allegations, Andrew Tate’s spokesperson said the pair have the “upmost respect’’ for the Romanian authorities and would assist with the investigation in any way they can.

News of Tate’s arrest prompted a huge reaction on social media.

the writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "The toxic hold that Andrew Tate has on so many of his followers won’t simply disappear of its own accord."

Some suggested the widespread coverage and condemnation of Andrew Tate plays into his hands.

After all, controversy around his extremist opinions is what catapulted Tate to fame in the first place.

He has been banned from numerous social media platforms – including, until recently, Twitter – and that didn’t stop him growing an army of dedicated followers.

If anything, notoriety has been good for business.

So should we just ignore Andrew Tate and men like him?

Andrew Tate is led away by masked Romanian police officers.
Andrew Tate is led away by police in Bucharest, Romania. Image: Observator Antena 1 via AP.

Without the oxygen of controversy, might their influence be lessened?

I don’t think so.

Andrew Tate is shaping young men’s minds

Make no mistake, Andrew Tate is an extremist who uses social media to radicalise susceptible young men.

And we ignore these increasingly dangerous online misogynists at our peril.

In Tate’s videos he promotes the idea that women are the property of men and  includes descriptions of violence against women in his hate-filled rants.

He speaks of choking women, destroying their belongings and exercising control over who they see and what they do.

Andrew Tate's lawyer Eugen Vidineac speaks to a crowds of reporters holding microphones.
Andrew Tate’s lawyer Eugen Vidineac speaks to the press. Image: Alexandru Dobre/AP/Shutterstock.

It is no surprise that domestic abuse charities have categorised Tate’s ideology as “extreme misogyny’’.

In one video, he speaks about what he would do if he found out a partner had cheated on him.

“It’s bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up, bitch’’ he said.

Andrew Tate makes money from selling this warped vision to the men who follow him.

It’s a world where all their problems are caused by women and one where violent masculinity is the only route to success – both in life, and in love.

It’s easy to dismiss those who have been taken in by Andrew Tate as gullible fools.

But many young men are having their views on sex and relationships shaped by individuals like Tate.

And some without real-life experience of what healthy relationships look like are all too willing to believe the vile distortion that Andrew Tate offers.

Ignoring extremism won’t make it go away

The internet isn’t some abstract space separate from normal life.

There will be men who have watched Tate’s videos about how natural it is for a man to dominate and control his partner and carry that belief into their real-life interactions with women.

Andrew Tate.
Andrew Tate is a former Big Brother contestant. Image: James Shaw/Shutterstock.

I’m not for one second suggesting that we should have sympathy for the men who spend their days consuming content about how stupid and unworthy of respect women are.

But the first step to deradicalisation is acknowledging the problem.

Today, there are thousands of young men who are about to ingest their next fix of misogynist propaganda.

Andrew Tate has convinced them that a nourishing, respectful partnership with a woman is unattainable.

And that is astonishingly sad, when you stop to think about it.

Despite his flashy videos full of luxury cars and expensive goods, Andrew Tate is the king of low-expectations.

He is telling these men they aren’t good enough.

That real love – in all its silly, exhilarating, beautiful glory – isn’t something they can achieve, so they must settle for a partnership based on fear and submission instead.

The toxic hold that Andrew Tate has on so many of his followers won’t simply disappear of its own accord.

Ignoring him isn’t an option.

Extremism has to be tackled head-on.

ALISTAIR HEATHER: Andrew Tate radicalised young men like me – and he won’t be the last

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day
Soldiers in Ukraine receive the Bethlehem Light of Peace from a priest during a Christmas church service
KEVIN PRINGLE: Blessed are the peace makers, but who will step up for Ukraine?

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented