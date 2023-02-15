Alex Salmond says he ‘feels for’ Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has extended his sympathies to Nicola Sturgeon saying he “feels for her personally on the day of her resignation”.

The Alba Party chief said his former protege will leave power without an “obvious successor” and warned her referendum plans at the next election were “up in the air”.

However, he admitted she was a “first rate political communicator”.

Ms Sturgeon succeeded Mr Salmond in the top job after the 2014 independence referendum and had worked closely alongside him as his deputy for seven years beforehand.

However, the two one-time allies had an explosive falling out due to the Scottish Government’s mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Salmond years after he left office.

Since then, Mr Salmond has splintered from the SNP to form his own party and he has been critical of Ms Sturgeon’s inability to secure a fresh independence vote.

The outgoing first minister wants to fight the next UK election on independence alone, but admitted today the choice would not be hers to make.

Mr Salmond said: “There has been no question of Nicola’s talents as a first rate political communicator and election winner and having been there I feel for her personally on the day of her resignation.

“There are two questions for the future.

“One is that the movement has been left with no clear strategy for independence.

‘Up in the air’

“The previously accepted referendum route has been closed and the election proposal is now, at best, up in the air.

“Secondly there is no obvious successor.

“There are a range of able people in the SNP but they will now be tested in the fire of leadership inheriting a range of serious government policy challenges.”

The ex-first minister said he hopes the eventual victory in the upcoming SNP leadership contest will be a candidate who wants to “reunite the national movement” in the fight for independence.

Mr Salmond’s Alba Party have failed to achieve any electoral success so far and have regularly clashed with the SNP on divisive policy areas such as trans rights.

In 2022, Ms Sturgeon surpassed her predecessor to become Scotland’s longest serving leader since devolution.

Announcing her shock departure, the SNP boss said the role had taken its toll on her and insisted she was not leaving office due to “short-term” policy struggles.

Ms Sturgeon admitted she had become a divisive figure in Scotland for many voters, but said she remained “very proud” of her record in government.