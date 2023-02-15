Alex Salmond says he ‘feels for’ Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond says he ‘feels for’ Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has extended his sympathies to Nicola Sturgeon saying he "feels for her personally on the day of her resignation".
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 15 2023, 2.06pm Updated: February 15 2023, 2.53pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has extended his sympathies to Nicola Sturgeon saying he “feels for her personally on the day of her resignation”.

The Alba Party chief said his former protege will leave power without an “obvious successor” and warned her referendum plans at the next election were “up in the air”.

However, he admitted she was a “first rate political communicator”.

Ms Sturgeon succeeded Mr Salmond in the top job after the 2014 independence referendum and had worked closely alongside him as his deputy for seven years beforehand.

However, the two one-time allies had an explosive falling out due to the Scottish Government’s mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Salmond years after he left office.

Since then, Mr Salmond has splintered from the SNP to form his own party and he has been critical of Ms Sturgeon’s inability to secure a fresh independence vote.

Alex Salmond was succeeded in office by Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

The outgoing first minister wants to fight the next UK election on independence alone, but admitted today the choice would not be hers to make.

Mr Salmond said: “There has been no question of Nicola’s talents as a first rate political communicator and election winner and having been there I feel for her personally on the day of her resignation.

“There are two questions for the future.

“One is that the movement has been left with no clear strategy for independence.

‘Up in the air’

“The previously accepted referendum route has been closed and the election proposal is now, at best, up in the air.

“Secondly there is no obvious successor.

“There are a range of able people in the SNP but they will now be tested in the fire of leadership inheriting a range of serious government policy challenges.”

The ex-first minister said he hopes the eventual victory in the upcoming SNP leadership contest will be a candidate who wants to “reunite the national movement” in the fight for independence.

Nicola Sturgeon announced she will stand down. Image: PA.

Mr Salmond’s Alba Party have failed to achieve any electoral success so far and have regularly clashed with the SNP on divisive policy areas such as trans rights.

In 2022, Ms Sturgeon surpassed her predecessor to become Scotland’s longest serving leader since devolution.

Announcing her shock departure, the SNP boss said the role had taken its toll on her and insisted she was not leaving office due to “short-term” policy struggles.

Ms Sturgeon admitted she had become a divisive figure in Scotland for many voters, but said she remained “very proud” of her record in government.

