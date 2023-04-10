Anti-oil protestors plan ‘maximum disruption’ at offshore industry infrastructure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Climate and anti-oil protestors plan a wave of “maximum” disruption by targeting offshore industry infrastructure.

The direct protests will be mounted by the same group of people who brought the Scottish Parliament to a halt while Humza Yousaf was appearing for his first questions session as leader.

Organiser Eilidh McFadden said they intend to keep popping up at Holyrood every week to make their point to MSPs.

But the group says the real demonstrations will be this summer.

‘We’re not here to be liked’

“The more disruptive the action is, the more it will work,” she says. “We’re not just asking politely anymore.”

Ms McFadden, 21, gave up her studies at Glasgow University to focus her energy on climate activism.

She drew inspiration from the Suffragettes and more recent protest including environmental demonstrations in Serbia.

The exact nature of this summer’s more intense activity is being kept quiet.

Asked how people working in oil and gas will feel about disruption to their livelihood, she said the point is to force the government to create good new jobs in renewable energy.

“We’ve tried petitions, we’ve contacted MSPs, but if you look at what works, it is creating a political crisis,” she says.

“We’re not here to be liked.

“Suffragettes were hated at the time but they were right.

“A ‘just transition’ to renewables will create jobs.

“If the Scottish Government cared about it they would be moving quickly.”

Banning orders

Mr Yousaf’s first outing at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood was disrupted by multiple members of the group, This is Rigged, standing up and shouting at regular intervals.

Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, eventually cleared the public gallery.

After the protests on March 30, the presiding officer said: “I know you will all agree with me that the disruptions at FMQs today were wholly unacceptable.

“Parliamentary business cannot, and will not, be jeopardised by the actions of a small number of people.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called the demonstrators “a shower”.

Ms McFadden, who was not at that protest, said: “Look at strikes – they work because demands are met.

“You don’t stop them because new rules come into to ban strikes.”

She said about 100 people are now involved in the group and the threat of being banned from entering parliament for six months will not put them off.

They intend to be back at the next session on April 20.

First Minister announces cash in Aberdeen

Last week, Mr Yousaf used his first trip to Aberdeen as leader to announce more more money as part of a shift from fossil fuels.

“Delivering on our climate obligations is an absolute priority – but so too is our unwavering commitment to ensuring the journey to net-zero is fair and just for everyone,” he said.

“The north-east has long been known as the oil and gas capital of Europe. It can now become the net-zero capital of the world.”