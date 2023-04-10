Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds

One customer spoke of hearing a "loud hissing noise" before discovering a vape had burned a hole in their tyre.

By Joanna Bremner
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

A Dundee garage manager has warned that customers are paying hundreds of pounds to replace tyres damaged by disposable vapes.

Iain Kinnear is the wholesale manager at Kenway Tyres in Dundee.

He said customers come in once a month with burned or punctured tyres, caused by disposable vapes – costing them around £100 per tyre.

“It’s a needless expense given the cost of living these days,” he said.

“People are already struggling and they’re having to fork out for a new tyre.”

Disposable vapes are popular with young people. The Scottish Government has commissioned a review into the environmental impact of these devices.

This “could” end with a ban on disposable vapes.

Discarded vape ‘burned a hole’ in tyre

Iain, 44, said they have seen a “sudden influx” of customers with this issue.

He added: “They’re so readily available now, all the youngsters are using them.”

Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

This comes after a Dundee man got in touch with The Courier to warn of a £360 bill after a disposable vape burned through his wife’s tyre.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “Last week a group of yobs hanging about outside a takeaway in Broughty Ferry threw something on the road in front of my wife’s car.

“A few minutes later she heard a loud hissing noise from one of her tyres and a flat tyre warning light came on.

“It turned out a vape a burned a hole through the inside sidewall of one of the tyres.”

A disposable vape burned a hole in the car tyre. Image: Anonymous Dundee resident.

They had to pay £360 to replace the pair of matching tyres.

He added: “Obviously we’re wary now if we see a group of youngsters hanging about on the street.”

So how do vapes burn and puncture tyres?

Laura Young is a Dundee-based climate activist who has been fighting to get disposable vapes banned.

She said the lithium inside disposables vapes can burn through tyres.

“If it looks anything like a burn, that will have been the lithium battery,” Laura explained.

“When lithium batteries are damaged and the insides are exposed to earth’s materials, like water and air, it can cause a chemical reaction which is almost like a mini explosion.”

Laura Young wants to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

“It is very common,” she added.

“I always find them [disposable vapes] at the sides of the road. That is one of the main reasons why I keep picking them up – I worry about the drivers.”

Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan of the Ferry Ward sees this problem in Broughty Ferry.

“It’s a real and growing issue,” he said, “especially around certain areas of The Ferry that are much visited by younger people.

“When [disposable vapes] are thrown away, they get run over and eventually the metal strips inside are laid bare and they can also cause punctures.”

