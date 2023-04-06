Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis

Marcus Flucker sees disposable vapes "everywhere" in Angus and points towards a local solution.

Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

An Angus teen has warned that disposable vapes are “everywhere” in the region – and he may have a solution.

18-year-old Marcus Flucker said using disposable has become “the done thing” for Angus teens. 

There have been concerns over a growing disposable vape problem in Scotland.

Dundee-based climate activist and influencer, Laura Young, has been fighting to get disposable, single-use vapes banned.

In January this year, the Scottish Government launched a review into the environmental impact of single-use vapes.

This review, led by Zero Waste Scotland, “could” lead to a ban.

But in the meantime, what can we do to fight the single-use menace?

Just how bad is it?

Disposable vapes are brightly coloured devices people use for inhaling nicotine-containing vapour.

Many see single-use vapes as a cheaper alternative to regular vapes, though they are damaging to the environment.

They pile up as litter on the streets, and they pose a fire risk at recycling centres.

Ten tonnes of lithium is lost every year when people throw away their disposable vapes. This wasted lithium is enough to power 1,200 electric cars.

Angus teens, according to Marcus, do not know how bad disposable vapes are for the environment.

“Young people care about the environment,” he said.

“If they learned how bad vapes are for the environment, maybe it would discourage them [from vaping].”

A woman smoking a vape
A woman smoking a vape. Image: Shutterstock.

Marcus, a Youth MSYP for Angus South, said that there is a vape shop in every small town in his constituency.

“I think that speaks volumes about how prevalent they have become.”

Data released last month in The Scottish Government’s Health and Wellbeing Census 2021-22 paints a worrying picture.

10.1% of S4 students and 4.3% of S2 students surveyed reported using e-cigarettes once a week or more.

So how do we tackle this growing epidemic?

Work with young people, not against them

The key, says Marcus, is involving young people in the vape review.

He fears teens would ignore a disposable vape ban if not involved in the process.

“Young people would not inherently object to a ban,” he said, “but they would object to a ban that they weren’t involved in designing.”

For Angus MYSP Marcus – and his Cumbernauld counterpart, Emma Prach – a vape ban would only work if the Scottish Government listen to young people.

They have written to Scottish circular economy minister Lorna Slater, to ask for the Scottish Government to involve young people in the review.

Youth MSYPs Marcus Flucker and Emma Prach
Youth MSYPs Marcus Flucker and Emma Prach want young people to have a say in the disposable vape review. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Although there are a lot of people advocating for a ban,” Marcus said, “we don’t know if that’s what young people would make use of, and whether that would be effective or not.

“It’s fair to assume that young people are the largest users of single-use disposable vapes, and so to cut them out of the conversation would be a big mistake.

“The solution that [the Scottish Government] presents, whether that is a ban, or increased recycling, or whatever, it has to work for young people.”

Tobacco Action Plan to come

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater thanked the pair for their letter.

The Scottish Government will “consider the evidence and expert advice” after Zero Waste Scotland completes its review in May.

She added: “Our refreshed Tobacco Action Plan will be published later this year, and will include actions on reducing smoking and vaping among children and young people.

“These actions will be informed by young people’s views, experiences and of those organisations who work with them.”

