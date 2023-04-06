Queen of potatoes Poppy O’Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Queen of potatoes Poppy O’Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian 2023

Festivalgoers are in for a treat at Taste of Grampian where they'll get the chance to see Poppy O'Toole in action.

By Julia Bryce
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team

TikTok sensation and Michelin trained chef Poppy O’Toole is the latest celebrity talent to be announced for this year’s Taste of Grampian.

The self-titled potato queen has joined the line-up for Scotland’s premier food and drink festival which takes place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3.

Her trip to The Granite City will be Poppy’s first time showcasing her skills in the north-east.

Last month, celebrity chef and TV presenter James Martin confirmed he would be making his return to the popular one-day food and drink event where he will host two cooking masterclasses upstairs in the atrium area.

The self titled queen of potatoes Poppy O’Toole is looking forward to the event. Image: Jessica Raphael

While James’ demonstrations will take place outwith the main event arena, Poppy will take centre stage on Taste of Grampian’s Live Kitchen where festivalgoers can enjoy a series of masterclasses for free.

She has not yet confirmed what she will be cooking during her time on stage but the recipes will be easy to follow in line with her signature cooking style.

James Martin during his demo at Taste of Grampian 2022 at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Who is Poppy O’Toole?

Poppy O’Toole rose to fame during the pandemic when the talented chef took to social media and created her own cooking page, Poppy Cooks, after losing her restaurant job during the pandemic.

While her focus wasn’t fully on potatoes initially, many of her tattie videos, including her take on McDonald’s hash browns, have gone viral.

Her social media accounts are focused around creating easy to make potato recipes and she now has 4.1million followers on TikTok and 468K on Instagram.

@poppycooks

The perfect airfryer jacket potato 🥔❤️ #airfryer #potatotiktok #jacketpotato

♬ original sound – Poppy O’Toole

As a result of her online fame she has starred on Saturday Kitchen Live on BBC One,  and was a judge on BBC’s Young MasterChef TV show and on E4’s Celebrity Cooking School.  She has also been a contestant on The Weakest Link.

She launched her debut cookbook Poppy Cooks: The Food You Need in September 2021 and is looking forward to revealing more about upcoming projects to festivalgoers.

Poppy O’Toole, said: ‘I’m so excited to attend Taste of Grampian this year, visiting Aberdeen for the very first time.

“I can’t wait to be cooking some delicious recipes and telling you all about my latest book.”

What else is happening at Taste of Grampian?

As well as Poppy headlining the Taste of Grampian Local Kitchen, other local chefs and producers will also be present on stage throughout the day and organisers have remained tight lipped around James Martin’s third slot for the day.

The event, which celebrates high quality produce from the region, will showcase the world-class food and drink producers and incorporate tastings into the line-up.

Entertainment will also be on offer for children in the Kids Zone for those with little ones, and different sections dotted throughout the arena will also showcase local crafters, street food trucks and more.

James Martin’s demonstrations are priced at £18 plus booking fees per person and take place at 11am and 3pm. You must also purchase a general ticket to ensure admission to the festival.

General tickets are on sale now at £15 plus booking fee. Children under the age of 12 go free and parking at P&J Live on the day will also be free.

For more information on Taste of Grampian visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Chloe Burrell went down to try out the Twa Tams' new brunch menu. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Review: A first look at scrumptious new brunch and munch menu at popular Perth…
Hot cross scones are a winner this Easter. Image: Primula
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for Easter for the menu Picture shows; Banana bundt cake / hot cross muffins. FREEE. Supplied by FREEE Date; Unknown
Sweet treats: A gluten-free banana cake that is perfect for all occasions
Seahills Farm supervisor Jon Tuta has just picked a fresh basket of Angus strawberries. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
How a 'Goldilocks climate' means these Angus strawberries will hit shelves within days
Kerr's Dairy now has current fleet of 32 vans and 69 delivery runs. Image: Kerr's Dairy.
Dundee institution Kerr's Dairy on course to deliver £10m sales
Biscoff cheesecake at Porters Bar and Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight
Paul Armor, owner of Ecobean. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ecobean owner says new Fife coffee bar venture has 'worked a treat'
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
To go with story by James Simpson. Man attacked in Dundee restaurant. Picture shows; Weavers Mill. Dayton Drive, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 30/01/2023
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
14
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
5
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Andy Kirk is upset with the decision to send off Brechin City skipper Jamie Bain
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk 'baffled' by Jamie Bain sending off and accuses ref…
Peter Murrell holding his right hand in the air.
COURIER OPINION: Peter Murrell arrest dashes SNP hopes for new dawn
CR0042038, Emma Duncan, Glenrothes. Chimney demolition at former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes. Picture Shows: Demolition taking place of the iconic Tullis Russell chimneys. One being 133 years old and the other 52 years old. Thursday 6th April 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished
John Sim spoke about other areas where the club can improve. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers owner John Sim 'fairly confident' new investors will be involved 'come the…
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
CR0041973 - Ben MacDonald Story - Perthshire - Friends and family of missing man Reece Rodger gather to continue the search - Picture shows missing person posters along the B846 road at Loch Rannoch area, Kinloch Rannoch - Saturday 1st April 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Disappearance of Fife dad Reece Rodger to feature on Channel 5 show
Celebrated concert pianist Joanna MacGregor.
Top pianist for Fife Easter concert
Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 60-day crime spree
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis

Editor's Picks

Most Commented