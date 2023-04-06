Queen of potatoes Poppy O’Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

TikTok sensation and Michelin trained chef Poppy O’Toole is the latest celebrity talent to be announced for this year’s Taste of Grampian.

The self-titled potato queen has joined the line-up for Scotland’s premier food and drink festival which takes place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3.

Her trip to The Granite City will be Poppy’s first time showcasing her skills in the north-east.

Last month, celebrity chef and TV presenter James Martin confirmed he would be making his return to the popular one-day food and drink event where he will host two cooking masterclasses upstairs in the atrium area.

While James’ demonstrations will take place outwith the main event arena, Poppy will take centre stage on Taste of Grampian’s Live Kitchen where festivalgoers can enjoy a series of masterclasses for free.

She has not yet confirmed what she will be cooking during her time on stage but the recipes will be easy to follow in line with her signature cooking style.

Who is Poppy O’Toole?

Poppy O’Toole rose to fame during the pandemic when the talented chef took to social media and created her own cooking page, Poppy Cooks, after losing her restaurant job during the pandemic.

While her focus wasn’t fully on potatoes initially, many of her tattie videos, including her take on McDonald’s hash browns, have gone viral.

Her social media accounts are focused around creating easy to make potato recipes and she now has 4.1million followers on TikTok and 468K on Instagram.

As a result of her online fame she has starred on Saturday Kitchen Live on BBC One, and was a judge on BBC’s Young MasterChef TV show and on E4’s Celebrity Cooking School. She has also been a contestant on The Weakest Link.

She launched her debut cookbook Poppy Cooks: The Food You Need in September 2021 and is looking forward to revealing more about upcoming projects to festivalgoers.

Poppy O’Toole, said: ‘I’m so excited to attend Taste of Grampian this year, visiting Aberdeen for the very first time.

“I can’t wait to be cooking some delicious recipes and telling you all about my latest book.”

What else is happening at Taste of Grampian?

As well as Poppy headlining the Taste of Grampian Local Kitchen, other local chefs and producers will also be present on stage throughout the day and organisers have remained tight lipped around James Martin’s third slot for the day.

The event, which celebrates high quality produce from the region, will showcase the world-class food and drink producers and incorporate tastings into the line-up.

Entertainment will also be on offer for children in the Kids Zone for those with little ones, and different sections dotted throughout the arena will also showcase local crafters, street food trucks and more.

James Martin’s demonstrations are priced at £18 plus booking fees per person and take place at 11am and 3pm. You must also purchase a general ticket to ensure admission to the festival.

General tickets are on sale now at £15 plus booking fee. Children under the age of 12 go free and parking at P&J Live on the day will also be free.

For more information on Taste of Grampian visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk