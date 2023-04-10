Fife stalker uploaded victim’s sex video to OnlyFans site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife stalker uploaded victim’s sex video to OnlyFans site

Holli-Ann Thornby-Cook's victim had withdrawn his permission to use the video for any reason.

By Jamie McKenzie
Holli-Ann Thornby-Cook arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Dundee man jailed for slashing victim's head with Stanley blade
5 clues that helped police snare Fife killer Ross Taggart
Victim's family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy's…
Fife welder keeps licence despite injuring baby in high-speed crash
Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
'Pungent' cannabis smell attracts police to dealer's car near Perth
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner's car and beat roof and bonnet with it
Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football

Most Read

1
Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s…
2
Dundee man jailed for slashing victim’s head with Stanley blade
3
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
4
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
5
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
6
‘Scumbag’ raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in
7
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival
8
Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business
9
‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’
10
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…

More from The Courier

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy
Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in…
A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth - key questions answered as consultation begins
Remi Matthews: St Johnstone need to find a way of playing 'that suits us'…
Parkinson's disease: What is it and what are the symptoms?
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years
Anti-oil protestors plan 'maximum disruption' at offshore industry infrastructure
Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent
New partner at Clark's: Why I'm helping revive iconic Dundee bar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented