Fife woman claims she has no memory of driving at 102mph due to ‘dissociative episodes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife woman claims she has no memory of driving at 102mph due to ‘dissociative episodes’

By Kirsty McIntosh
February 25 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 25 2022, 7.46am
Holli-Ann Thornby-Cook
Holli-Ann Thornby-Cook.

A woman caught at more than 100mph in a high-powered Subaru in Fife “has no recollection” of driving at excessive speed.

A lawyer for Holli-Ann Thornby-Cook said her client may have been suffering “dissociative episodes” at the time of the offence.

The 23-year-old was caught by a speed camera van as she drove along the A92 between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

In a separate episode she called police claiming her car was being followed by two men, before driving to Dunfermline police station.

On both occasions she was found to be driving without insurance.

Speeding offence

Fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the speeding offence had taken place in mid-morning.

She said: “On March 28, there was a safety camera partnership vehicle parked in the lay-by at the locus.

“At 11.20am the accused’s vehicle, which was a black Subaru, was recorded at 102mph in the 70mph limit.

“The day was light and the road was clear.”

She said the footage clearly showed a lone female in the driver’s seat and subsequent computer checks revealed Thornby-Cook had no insurance.

Insurance breach

Ms Bhatti said a further insurance offence had taken place several months later, on August 8.

“At 2.03pm the accused contacted the police to report she was being followed by two males.

“She stated to the call handler she was in a black Subaru.

“At 2.10pm police were on patrol in the area and attended to look for both vehicles.

“They were looking for the accused’s vehicle in relation to her driving without insurance.

“At 2.15pm the accused arrived at Dunfermline police station.”

Ms Bhatti said Thornby-Cook had been unable to produce insurance documents when requested by officers.

Health issues

Solicitor Aime Allan, defending, said Thornby-Cook had a number of health issues which were affecting her at the time.

She said: “She has no recollection of these offences but accepts they took place.

“Her therapist believes she had dissociative episodes at the time of the offences.

“She’s embarrassed to be before the court in these circumstances and understands these are serious matters.”

Thornby-Cook, who appeared in the dock with a medical support dog, admitted speeding and two charges of driving without insurance.

Sheriff Eric Brown said : “It’s alarming that someone having these episodes while driving at 100mph down a public road.”

He banned Thornby-Cook, of Dunfermline’s Holyrood Place, from the roads for 12 months and fined her £400.

What is a dissociative disorder?

According to the NHS, dissociative disorders can result in sufferers feeling disconnected from the world around, forgetting about time periods, events and personal information, or having multiple personalities, among other symptoms.

Their causes are unclear but are believed to be stress-related.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]