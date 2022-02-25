Tuna meltdown — Hungry Perth prison protestor given community service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuna meltdown — Hungry Perth prison protestor given community service

By Paul Malik
February 25 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 25 2022, 11.57am
Graham Evans protested at Perth Prison
Graham Evans protested at Perth Prison

A former Perth prisoner who staged a six-hour protest in the rafters of the city jail has been given an unpaid work order which should “challenge” him and his behaviour.

Graham Evans, 43, complained he was “starving” after being offered a fish meal every second day.

He was on a Kosher diet but does not like fish so in protest, clambered up into the roof space of the jail’s B-hall after feeling he was not being listened to by prison staff.

He stayed there throughout the night, throwing chunks of plasterboard onto the floor, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Negotiators were called to talk Evans down, while other inmates were secured in their cells.

Out of trouble since 2019

Evans appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having admitted taking part in the demonstration earlier this year.

Defence solicitor Paul Ralph, in mitigation for Evans, said: “There is a report available.

“There is a suggestion in it he might be suitable for a non-custodial sentence, which might  challenge him.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade agreed, sentencing Evans to unpaid work and one-and-a-half year’s supervision.

She said: “I have given consideration to your report.

“This (offence) is at the threshold of a custodial sentence but you have been out of trouble now since 2019.

“I do think it would be beneficial for you to take part in a community-based order.

“You will be required to undertake unpaid work.”

Evans, of Queensferry Road, Rosyth, was sentenced to 150 hours unpaid work to be completed within the next twelve months.

Provisions and a bottle of juice

The former inmate had gone to trial over the incident, admitting his guilt part-way through.

Perth Prison officer Annette McGarvie said she was called at home to help with negotiations.

“The roof at B-hall is quite high and I could see him sitting on one of the crossbars,” she told the court.

“He was picking at a hole in the plaster of the ceiling and it fell away.”

Ms McGarvie, 42, added: “He just kept picking at it.

“He made a hole in the ceiling and it was getting significantly bigger.”

She said: “He had taken a bag of provisions with him and he had a big bottle of juice.

“I wondered if he would need to come down and use the toilet but he didn’t.”

‘He doesn’t like fish’

Asked why Evans was up in the rafters, Ms McGarvie said: “It was to do with his Kosher diet.

“He had been served a lot of fish, and he doesn’t like fish.

“And he didn’t like the way that his complaints had been dealt with.”

The court heard the Scottish Prison Service spent nearly £400 repairing the damage.

More cash was spent installing “climbing restrictors” to prevent other inmates from trying the same thing.

