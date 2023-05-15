Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait

The first minister said he wouldn’t want anyone in his own family to wait that long

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf met NHS staff in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf met NHS staff in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf admitted it is unacceptable a woman in Dundee has been left fearing a wait of up to a decade for a life-changing surgery.

The first minister, in Dundee on Monday, said he wouldn’t want to see his own loved ones forced to endure lengthy delays for vital operations.

Last week we revealed that an NHS Tayside patient has waited more than eight years for a procedure to address her vaginal prolapse.

She was later told she would need to travel to a different health board region in Fife for treatment since the only specialist in Tayside who can treat her is currently on long-term leave.

The patient was told she would have to return to the back of the queue for treatment and may have to wait 50 weeks for a routine urology appointment.

Addressing the backlash for the first time, Mr Yousaf said: “I don’t want anybody waiting a decade for treatment.

“I wouldn’t want a family member of mine waiting a decade for an operation.”

Mr Yousaf said he would be happy to look into the woman’s case after she shared her heartbreaking ordeal with The Courier.

Mr Yousaf was health chief before he became first minister. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The patient told us how her “humiliating” condition had left her feeling suicidal and unable to be intimate with her husband.

It later emerged a second Dundee woman has faced a years-long wait for vital treatment since no surgeon is currently available.

The NHS Tayside patient said she has already had to wait half a decade for a fascial sling procedure.

‘Too many waiting’

The Courier learned there are 12 women in the health board currently waiting for the same operation.

undee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra warned there were systemic problems when it came to addressing women’s health in Tayside.

LISTEN: The Stooshie politics podcast on surgery delays

The first minister said: “There are still too many people that are waiting too long, and we want to reduce that.

“That’s why our focus has been on those that are waiting the longest, and that’s why the reductions we’ve seen in terms of those that are waiting the longest have been significant.

“But it will take time. When I was health secretary I was always up front that the recovery of the NHS is something that doesn’t take weeks and months, it’s going to take years.”

