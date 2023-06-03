Exclusive: Police overtime costs revealed for Donald Trump’s Scotland trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: Police overtime costs revealed for Donald Trump’s Scotland trip

The 45th US President spent two nights visiting his golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

Donald Trump at his Aberdeenshire golf course in May. Image: Trump International Scotland.
By Adele Merson

Donald Trump’s visit to the north-east and Ayrshire cost taxpayers almost £60,000 in police overtime hours and expenses, we can reveal.

The former president touched down at Aberdeen International Airport on May 1 to “cut the ribbon” at a second course at Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie.

He landed at around 11.30am before making his way to the Aberdeenshire golf course.

He stayed one evening before departing for his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire on May 2, again staying one night before leaving Scotland on May 3.

A freedom of information response reveals the operation cost Police Scotland almost £60,000 in policing costs for the two-night trip.

Donald Trump lands in Aberdeen.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

This was broken down to £57,493.17 in total overtime cost and £2,012 in subsistence costs, which includes items such as food expenses.

These costings are estimates as the payroll has not been processed for May and the assumption is all claims for overtime have been submitted.

‘Expensive policing bills’

In May, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur raised concerns over the “millions” Mr Trump’s previous visits had cost taxpayers.

Police Scotland spent more than £3 million covering the costs of a private visit by the president in January 2019. This included an overtime bill of £1.6m.

On the smaller bill of almost £60,000, Mr McArthur said: “If the various lawsuits that Donald Trump is facing in the US go against him, then Scotland could be seeing a lot more of him.

“SNP ministers have repeatedly refused to look into the source of the finances for Trump’s Scottish deals.

“If he is going to be spending more time over here – and racking up expensive policing bills for good measure – that is something that ministers should reconsider.”

Donald Trump is greeted by Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

In response, Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, said: “To hear this sort of stupidity and hatred towards a visiting former US President and major foreign investor in Scotland, only goes to show why Scotland’s economy is in such a diabolical mess when we allow people like this into positions of authority.”

North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman said: “During the cost crisis and a time when our public services are financially stretched, spending £60,000 protecting Trump will stick in the craws of many people across Scotland.”

Demands for investigation

Mr Trump’s arrival in the north-east last month immediately fuelled new demands for an investigation into his business dealings in Scotland.

He owns two Scottish golf courses in Balmedie and Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire.

The business tycoon first bought the land for his Aberdeenshire estate in 2007.

Five years later he opened a 18-hole golf course on his estate following a lengthy and bitter row with nearby neighbours, local politicians and environmental campaigners.

Approval for a second golf course on his Balmedie estate was granted in 2020, weeks before he lost the 2020 election to current US President Joe Biden.

A fireworks display greeted Mr Trump at his golf course in Balmedie. Image: Trump International Scotland.

In 2021, a court ruled the Scottish Government would not be compelled to investigate his purchase of Turnberry.

Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie – now a government minister – had originally proposed Mr Trump was investigated using an “unexplained wealth order”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has faced renewed calls to launch an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “As with any visit of this nature, Police Scotland has a duty to ensure it is policed appropriately.

“We never comment on specific numbers of resources involved in an operation.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Operational deployment of police resources is a matter for the Chief Constable.

“A decision on whether to apply to the Court of Session for an Unexplained Wealth Order is made by the Civil Recovery Unit.

“It would not be appropriate to comment as those decisions are entirely operational matters for the Civil Recovery Unit.”

P&J’s Trump at Menie investigation

Trump at Menie: The untold tales of intrigue, threats of violence and destroyed friendships

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]