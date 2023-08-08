A9 dualling pledge: See which politicians backed our campaign

Humza Yousaf is facing clear political pressure to live up to the SNP’s 15-year old vow to upgrade the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

We asked MPs and MSPs who cover communities that rely on the road to show their support by signing a pledge which reaffirms the Scottish Government’s promise.

They were asked to back this simple statement, which closely replicates the SNP’s commitment:

“The A9 must be dualled in full as promised between Perth and Inverness.”

A total of 19 out of 23 politicians from Perth to Inverness agreed to back the pledge.

We also canvassed opinions from politicians further north of Inverness whose constituents still rely on the road for travel.

This overwhelming show of support for full dualling comes as the Scottish Government faces growing demands to deliver the long-promised upgrade.

A total of 13 people lost their lives on the road between Perth and Inverness last year.

Two Green MSPs did not sign the pledge, in line with their party’s opposition to the full upgrade.

Meanwhile, two SNP government ministers refused to sign the pledge due to being limited by their ministerial code.

Speaking last month, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he is “sorry” his government has failed to meet the target to dual the road by 2025.

It was revealed earlier this year that the upgrade would no longer be completed on time, with an updated timescale expected in autumn.

But the Scottish Government said it “remains firmly committed” to completing the dualling between Perth and Inverness.

‘Fully support dualling’

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney, who signed the pledge, said external factors such as Covid and the “particularly acute impact” of inflation on the construction sector has led to “unavoidable delays”.

But the SNP MSP added: “I continue to fully support the dualling of the A9, and look forward to the multiple benefits, such as road safety and increased economic opportunity, that the completion of this project will bring.”

Liz Smith, Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, said the A9 “must be fully dualled in full as promised between Perth and Inverness.”

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said he remains in regular contact with Scottish parliamentary colleagues on the matter.

He said: “It is paramount that this project is delivered as quickly as possible in spite of the unforeseen challenges that have arisen, and the Scottish Government’s commitment to doing so remains absolute.”

There are splits between the SNP and their Green coalition partners with Green MSPs Ariane Burgess and Mark Ruskell choosing not to sign it.

Both are against full dualling between Perth and Inverness, but do back dualling certain sections along with other targeted safety improvements.

Mr Ruskell, who represents Mid-Scotland and Fife said he is “confident that progress in dualling key sections of the A9 will be made, delivering positive road safety benefits”.

He added: “However it’s important to listen to all communities who use the road including those in Highland Perthshire where the call for junction improvements, a roundabout and speed limit reductions have also been made.”

Who signed the pledge?

Alex Rowley (Labour MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife)

Alexander Stewart (Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife)

Claire Baker (Labour MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife)

Donald Cameron (Conservative MSP for Highlands and Islands)

Douglas Ross (Conservative MSP for Highlands and Islands)

Drew Hendry (SNP MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Edward Mountain (Conservative MSP for Highlands and Islands)

Fergus Ewing (SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn)

Ian Blackford (SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Jamie Halcro-Johnston (Conservative MSP for Highlands and Islands)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Jim Fairlie (SNP MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire)

John Swinney (SNP MSP for Perthshire North)

Kate Forbes (SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch)

Liz Smith (Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife)

Murdo Fraser (Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife)

Pete Wishart (SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire)

Rhoda Grant (Labour MSP for Highlands and Islands)

Roz McCall (Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife)

Who has not signed?

Ariane Burgess (Green MSP for Highlands and Islands)

Emma Roddick (SNP MSP for Highlands and Islands)

Maree Todd (SNP MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross)

Mark Ruskell (Green MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife)

Ministers unable to sign

We were told Ms Roddick was unable to sign the pledge due to her ministerial position as equalities minister.

A similar response was provided by Ms Todd – minister for social care, mental wellbeing and sport.

The code of conduct MSPs must abide by says ministers should “exercise care in giving public support for petitions, open letters, etc).

However, Ms Roddick, who has expressed frustration with delays, highlighted the Scottish Government itself is committed to ensuring the project is completed.

In an email to constituents, Ms Todd said: “I know just how much the A9 dualling project matters to my constituents and I do not want to see you let down any further.”